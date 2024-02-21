Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 02/21/2024 – 21:21

Pro-war Andrey Morozov shared on Telegram that Russia had lost 16,000 soldiers in the capture of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka and was heavily criticized. Russian sources claim it was a suicide. A prominent Russian pro-war blogger was found dead after making a post in which he claimed that the Russian army had lost thousands of soldiers during the seizure of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, in the east of the country.

The cause of death of Andrey Morozov, who used the pseudonym “Murz” on the Telegram messaging app, was reportedly suicide.

On Sunday (18/02), Morozov wrote to his 120 thousand followers on Telegram that Russia had lost 16 thousand soldiers and 300 armored vehicles during the capture of Avdiivka. The post was widely criticized by Russian propagandists, who accused the blogger of “slandering” the Ministry of Defense.

In his last messages, on Tuesday (20/02), Morozov reported that he was being pressured by his “superiors” to delete the post and announced his suicide. On the same day, people close to him confirmed his death – some saying he had committed suicide by shooting himself.

The intimidation described by Morozov in his latest publication comes days after the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison and the murder in Spain of a Russian pilot who had defected during the war.

The blogger, with an ultranationalist background, had fought alongside Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and participated in Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Precedent with Prigozhin

Since May last year, when the then head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, attempted a rebellion, the Kremlin began to repress voices like Morozov. Prigozhin himself died three months after the failed mutiny, when the plane he was on crashed.

Although he favored the war in Ukraine, Morozov often criticized the Kremlin for its weapons shortages and accused Moscow of omitting the true death toll of its forces.

Officially, the Moscow government does not usually publicize its losses, which is why the number of Russian soldiers killed in the conflict is unknown – Western authorities estimate 315,000 soldiers killed and injured.

Avdiivka was conquered by the Russians on Saturday, after the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army, in the biggest victory for President Vladimir Putin since Bakhmut, in May 2023.

Analysts believe that the conquest of Adviivka caused a large number of casualties, in addition to significant losses of weapons.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense estimates that Russia lost at least “400 tanks, infantry vehicles and other equipment”, in addition to “thousands of people” in Avdiivka.

Ukraine stated that, over the five months of battle, more than 17,000 Russian soldiers were killed, a number similar to that disclosed by Morozov before being reprimanded.

Kiev blames the United States for the defeat in Avdiivka, as the Americans remain at an impasse over sending more aid to Ukraine.

“We wouldn’t have [perdido] Avdiivka if we had all the artillery ammunition needed to defend it,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

