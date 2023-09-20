Blogger Danya Milokhin said that he was scared because of the news that he was wanted by the military registration and enlistment office. He announced this on Tuesday, September 19.

“Now it’s scary,” the blogger wrote on his Instagram (owned by Meta, banned in the Russian Federation).

On September 19, it was reported that Milokhin was put on the wanted list at the request of the Anapa military registration and enlistment office. Later that day it became known that he was not listed in the relevant database, according to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier, on September 8, the blogger returned to Russia. On September 11, the head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina, in her Telegram channel addressed the Russian Ministry of Defense with a request to “conscript a young man into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces,” since he has no grounds for a deferment, recalls “Gazeta.Ru”.

The next day, she reported that Milokhin flew to Dubai from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport. She noted that “this is the result of the consolidation and unity of civil society.”

Back at the end of March, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested that artists who had left the Russian Federation would return to their homeland due to the lack of an audience abroad. He noted that in the Internet era, artists need live communication with people.