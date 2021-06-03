Instagram blogger Angel Hernandez Grado committed suicide, which he broadcast live. A 28-year-old man committed suicide after his car was surrounded by police, according to the Daily Mail.

Law enforcement officers tried to arrest Grado because of the testimony of his 25-year-old girlfriend. She said that the blogger held her hostage for two days. During this time, according to the girl, the man raped her, strangled her and beat her on the head with an ax. In the end, the hostage managed to escape and warn the neighbors about the dangerous criminal.

Several hours later, the police spotted Grado’s car on the motorway and tried to stop it. The chase lasted several hours until law enforcement officers managed to pierce the blogger’s tires and surround his car. At that moment, Grado turned on the Instagram app and began to broadcast live, waving his pistol in his hands at the video.

“I’m weak now. I just hate my life, bros, ”said the man. He also noted that he loves his little son. After that, the blogger committed suicide. The man was hospitalized, but the doctors pronounced him dead. A friend also ended up in the hospital, she was found to have broken ribs, bruises on her face and body.