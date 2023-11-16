Singer Charlotte, who burned his Russian passport, challenged artist SHAMAN to a musical duel

Blogger and singer Eduard Charlotte, known for burning his Russian passport and also repeatedly speaking out against the SVO, challenged the performer SHAMAN to a creative and musical duel. He challenged the artist in a video message on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

“Everywhere in paid sources they write that you are a composer and songwriter. I don’t recognize either one or the other in you. Answer or you lose,” said singer Charlotte. He proposed holding competitions in playing a musical instrument, composing compositions, and also testing the vocal range of the voice.

Earlier, singer Charlotte spoke about his desire to return to Russia and asked his subscribers for money for a ticket. According to him, he is returning to the country “to fight for Russian-language culture.”

Before this, Eduard Charlotte recorded a video of himself burning his passport as a citizen of the Russian Federation, saying that he no longer considered himself such and that he was going to leave for Kyiv.