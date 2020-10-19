For beating a girl on the air, streamer Andrei Burim may receive criminal punishment. In an interview “Moscow 24” lawyer Victoria Danilchenko said that the choice of article will depend on the consequences for the victim’s health.

We will remind, blogger Andrey Burim, publishing the video under the pseudonym Mellstroy, broke the girl’s face during a live broadcast on YouTube. During the “stream” in the frame were the blogger himself and Alena Efremova, who runs a blog on Instagram. The girl asked the interlocutor to undress for the camera, as, according to her, he had repeatedly boasted of his beautiful figure. In response, the young man shouted that he did not say that, grabbed the interlocutor by the neck and hit the table several times, and then pushed her out of the frame.

Lawyer Victoria Danilchenko believes that hooligan motives are visible in Burim’s actions, which are subject to criminal liability. It will be possible to determine the article of the Criminal Code under which the blogger’s actions fall, after the doctors establish the severity of the injuries inflicted on the girl.

According to Danilchenko, most likely the blogger can be prosecuted under the article on deliberately causing minor harm to health. The maximum penalty under this article is imprisonment for up to two years.

If Burim is brought under the article “Beatings”, then the young man may face compulsory work for up to 360 hours or other measures up to two years in prison.

In the case of establishing a serious injury to the victim’s health or of moderate severity, more severe articles of the Criminal Code may be applied. The lawyer also noted that the Blogger made it easier for law enforcement agencies by publishing the beating on YouTube.