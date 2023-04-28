The Presnensky Court of Moscow sent Blinovskaya under house arrest in the case of tax evasion

The Presnensky Court of Moscow sent blogger Elena Blinovskaya under house arrest until June 26, who is accused of tax evasion in the amount of 918 million rubles. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the court.

Blinovskaya is forbidden to use means of communication and the Internet.

During interrogation by the investigator, she fully admitted her guilt on charges of tax evasion and money laundering and repented of her deed.

Blinovskaya was detained in the morning at a checkpoint in the Smolensk region on her way to Belarus. It is assumed that she tried to cross the Russian border in a rented car. The blogger had plane tickets to Kazakhstan with her.