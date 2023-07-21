Court in Moscow extends house arrest for blogger Blinovskaya in tax evasion case

The Presnensky Court of Moscow extended the period of house arrest for blogger Elena Blinovskaya until October 26 in a criminal case of tax evasion in the amount of 918 million rubles. This was reported to Lente.ru in court.

The decision was made at the request of the investigation.

On July 19, it was reported that the Moscow City Court recognized Blinovskaya’s preventive measure as legal and upheld the decision of the Presnensky District Court to extend her arrest.

Also, by a court decision, provisional measures were imposed on 21 blogger real estate objects. Among them are elite apartments in the center of the capital, non-residential premises in the Moscow region and the Yaroslavl region. Also arrested were 50 bank accounts of Blinovskaya, collectible gold coins and about 100 million rubles in various currencies.

Blinovskaya was detained on April 27 in the Smolensk region while trying to cross the Russian border in a rented car. The next day, the blogger was placed under house arrest.