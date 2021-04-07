Blogger Edward Beale, who caused an accident in the center of Moscow on April 1, was charged with violating traffic rules (SDA).

“Bill was charged under Part 1 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, resulting in grievous bodily harm by negligence”), said the blogger’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin on Wednesday, April 7.

According to Zhorin, the blogger admitted that he was driving. He also clarified that the damage caused to the health and property of the victims will be compensated. The lawyer stressed that negotiations with the victims are currently underway.

The accident involving Beale occurred on April 1 on Smolenskaya Square in the center of Moscow. He drove into the oncoming lane in his car and collided with four cars.

As a result of the accident, State Duma consultant Maria Artemova, who was driving a Volkswagen, was seriously injured, she was hospitalized. Doctors diagnosed the woman with a closed craniocerebral injury, a contusion of the brain, ruptures of internal organs, open fractures of the legs and a fracture of the pelvis.

On April 3, the Tverskoy District Court elected the blogger a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions for a period until June 1. At the same time, the party injured in the accident reported that it did not agree with such a verdict.

On April 6, the victim’s husband told Izvestia that she had come out of a coma.