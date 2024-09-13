Moscow court arrests blogger Mashuryan after shooting outside restaurant

The Cheryomushkinsky District Court of Moscow arrested blogger Artur Mashuryan after a shooting near a restaurant on Venevskaya Street. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the court’s press service.

The man will remain in custody for two months, until November 11. He is accused of attempted murder of two or more persons, committed in a generally dangerous manner for hooligan motives.

As reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, on September 11, Mashuryan, due to personal hostility towards the security guard and visitors of the establishment, fired at least ten times in their direction. According to investigators, the conflict occurred after Mashuryan violated the internal rules of the establishment.

