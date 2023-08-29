Blog | Verneri Pohjola asked Kaija Saariaho a bold question, and the answer was more impressive than anyone could have imagined

In Kaija Saariaho’s last composition interpreted by trumpeter Verneri Pohjola, definitions such as jazz or contemporary music lost their meaning.

The music house viewed from the top rear loft, the trumpeter Verner Pohjola looked somehow small and lost as he stepped with horn in hand Susanna Mälkin in front of the Radio Symphony Orchestra led by Like a jazz musician caught from the corner of a bar, dazzled in the spotlight in front of 1,700 listeners.

But he was the composer Kaija Saariaho wanted his partner to inspire and interpret his last composition, a piece about his own illness and decline Hush.

Composer Kaija Saariaho was born on October 14, 1952 in Helsinki and died on June 2, 2023 in Paris.

And when Pohjola then lowered his trumpet less than half an hour later, every single listener remained impressed. The silence that seemed like an eternity turned into a storm of applause and every single listener, even in the last row of the back loft, stood up.

Had experienced Saariaho Hush premiere: A wonderful, mysterious performance where definitions such as jazz or contemporary music lost their meaning.

An experience after which none of us were the same.

I can not to say that I know Kaija Saariaho’s music, but I have seen Verneri Pohjola on the most diverse stages. The recognizable, midnight blue and velvety sound of his trumpet is already familiar from, for example, the music of the Ilmiliekki band. It is also easy to recognize.

Verner Pohjola.

I especially remember the movie theater Andorra, where Pohjola improvised together with a drummer Mika Kallion with music director Perttu from Germany for a documentary film Animal picture At the We Jazz festival in 2018.

It was probably a turning point in Pohjola’s career. Pohjola and Kallio’s improvisation was also heard by Kaija Saariaho in Paris in 2021. In November of the same year, Pohjola sent Saariaho a Whatsapp message and asked under what conditions she could order a song from him. This is what Pohjola said in a radio interview.

Saariaho – who, according to Pohjola, already knew about his serious illness – replied that at this stage of his life he would not accept new work orders. But after about three months, Pohjola got an invitation to Töölö’s home in Saariaho. The trumpet was to be brought along.

Saariaho reportedly wanted to get to know the possibilities of the trumpet – as if Saariaho, who composed five operas and numerous symphony orchestra works, was not familiar with them.

Apparently, Saariaho specifically wanted to get to know this jazz musician’s way of handling his instrument.

And so Saariaho composed Hush– his work just for the North.

I suspect that Pohjolanka’s career will not be the same after this.

Hush starts where the trumpet starts: the blowing. In the first part Let the thin air sing I tried to listen to what was North and what was Saariaho in the music.

Pohjola said in a radio interview that Saariaho wanted to make sure throughout the composition process that he respected Pohjola’s playing style.

In return, Pohjola assured that it strives to respect Saariaho’s music and has practiced it a lot. In the end, however, he said that he came to the conclusion that being present is more important than flawlessness. That music lives.

In the first one in part Pohjola played very disciplinedly in a way where his sound could hardly be distinguished from the melody of the orchestra. So more Saariaho than Pohjola.

In the second part Dream about falling we heard how Pohjola imitated Saariaho’s dream, where he falls into a bottomless well. That feeling where a person realizes the limitations of life. It already sounded more like Pohjola than Saariaho.

In the third part, I already forgot about Saariaho and Pohjola. The work took with it. To the what’s wrong with you part Saariaho was inspired by the sounds of the MRI machine. Anyone who has lain in the tube of an imaging device recognizes the feeling. The device’s mechanical rhythm and strange bumps, which are only scarier than the thought of what the device will find. In Saariaho’s case, it found a cancerous tumor in his brain, which grew month after month despite treatments.

The culmination was Pohjola’s painful, wild scream.

In the fourth part The ink of silence Pohjola played his trumpet solo in a wonderfully beautiful landscape colored by bows. It told about the continuation of life, some kind of luminous surrender. The sound of the trumpet faded, faded and disappeared.

He is gone.

Read more: Kaija Saariaho asked Verneri Pohjola to play and shout in a concert he composed for her: The trumpeter fulfilled the request in an unforgettable way

Likes Jazz Kitchen on Facebook.

Read all blog posts from here.