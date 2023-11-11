Home page World

Dishes between Tyrol, Salzburg and Vienna: For a food blog, users are allowed to rate those Austrian dishes that are less well received.

Vienna – Salzburger Nockerl, Kaiserschmarrn, Wiener Schnitzel – these are the classic dishes from Austria. They are also very popular in southern Germany. Between Innsbruck, Salzburg and the imperial metropolis of Vienna, these dishes are served especially to the many tourists who visit “felix austria” (happy Austria).

“Least popular” dishes from Austria: The worst fare is a dish from Vienna

No wonder: in the food blog’s “10 best rated Austrian foods” ranking Atlas button The dishes mentioned occupy top places among the “best rated Austrian foods”. Even though the first place, Styrian pumpkin seed oil for salad, might seem a bit surprising at first impression.

The same blog recently asked its users about the presumably least popular dishes in the Alpine republic. To put it in perspective: In this case, the readers don’t rate the dishes as bad, just less good. There were one to five stars to click on. The following order came out. The inglorious frontrunner in this case comes from the Danube metropolis of Vienna (2 million inhabitants).

5th place: Bacon dumpling soup – a specialty from Tyrol and South Tyrol

Warming and strengthening: the bacon dumpling soup, which is usually served in the broth and is also very common in Italian South Tyrol. © IMAGO / CHROMORANGE

The Bacon dumpling soup is particularly widespread in the Austrian Tyrol and the Italian South Tyrol, which together form a cultural region in the Alps. And that’s why it’s not uncommon for typical dishes to overlap, while the Tyrolean dialect is spoken in the far north of Italy.

In this dish, a dumpling mixture is mixed with diced bacon and usually served in broth (beef broth or vegetable broth). Chopped chives or parsley are often mixed in. Especially in the cold season, the bacon dumpling soup is a real warmer. 3.5/5 stars

4th place: Faschierte Laibchen – Austrian meatballs made from minced meat

Minced loaves: The Austrian version of meat patties, meat cakes and meatballs from German cuisine. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

Minced patties, also called meat loaf or meat loaberl, are the counterpart to the Bavarian meat patties, the Swabian meat cakes and the West German meatball. The base consists of minced meat, as minced pork and beef are called in Austria.

The minced meat is seasoned with pepper, marjoram, garlic and salt and mixed with finely chopped onions, fresh parsley and eggs. The difference to Bavaria is that no mustard is used, but thin slices or larger cubes of bread rolls are added to the breadcrumbs. Boiled potatoes, mashed potatoes or simply a hearty bread are suitable as a side dish. 3.4/5 stars

3rd place: Reindling – the hearty Austrian cake from Carinthia

The Reindling is a sweet and savory cake from Carinthia in southern Austria. It is reminiscent of the German Hefezopf. Ingredients such as raisins, cinnamon and peanuts are included depending on the region. In addition, there is always a lot of sugar and butter in the dough, which today is usually prepared in a Bundt pan in the oven for the sake of simplicity.

Reindling: It is a savory cake from Carinthia, Austria. © IMAGO / CHROMORANGE

The Austrians serve Reindling on celebratory occasions, at baptisms or weddings and at Easter. The cake is also common in neighboring Slovenia, where it is called potica. 3.3/5 stars

2nd place: Sausage salad – southern German specialty lives in the shadows in Austria

Of course, there is also that in Austria sausage salad. However, with all the specialties such as fried chicken, Frittatensuppe (pancake soup) or Styrian ham patches, the dish is a bit lost. In contrast to Baden-Württemberg and Switzerland, where sausage salad is very popular.

The sausage salad: A specialty of southern German, Swiss and Austrian cuisine. © IMAGO / CHROMORANGE

The Austrian version is usually spiced up in a colorful way. Depending on your taste, you can add thin onion rings, finely diced cucumbers, peppers or chopped radishes. As with the Swiss version, cheese is a must, with Emmental or Gouda. 3/5 stars

1st place: Beuschel – the traditional lung soup from Vienna

The “least popular” dish is according to the food blog’s ranking Atlas button however Beuschel. Lung soup, another name, may really not be for everyone. In traditional Viennese cuisine, the upper entrails of a slaughtered animal (veal, beef, pork or game) are served as a ragout with a sour cream sauce and bread dumplings.

Rustic dish from Austria: Beuschel, also known as Saures Lüngerl or lung soup. © IMAGO / agefotostock

The innards are usually the lungs and/or heart of the animal. Beuschel is a time-consuming dish that is usually only offered in traditional and renowned Austrian restaurants. 2.7/5 stars (pm)