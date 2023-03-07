Blog | The highlight of the Savoy JazzFest was a composition that included the entire history of black people in America

“But why was the painting that was the starting point of Gerald Clayton’s composition not seen at the concert”, asks Katri Kallionpää.

“The Savoy JazzFest top”, wrote Critic of Helsingin Sanomat Harri Uusitorppa by Gerald Clayton of the work White Citieswhich was performed on Saturday at the Savoy Theatre.

White Cities is a work of about an hour, which was inspired by a mural completed in 1939 Five Great American Negroes. It is a tribute to five notable African Americans, most of whom were born slaves.

The work therefore has several layers and several narrators.

And indeed: when five musicians played the piece at the Savoy Theater on Saturday, it seemed that the entire history of black people in America was present, from the darkness of slavery to today’s tensions and contradictions, but also to achievements.

The most wonderful thing was to sit in the audience and make the work come alive: to experience all the emotions that the music carried inside.

Gerald Clayton’s work was inspired by Charles White’s painting Five Great African Negroes. Unfortunately, the painting was not seen at the Savoy Theatre.

Would it work worked, even if the company had not known anything about its background?

Absolutely.

Clayton’s music was not really a traditional jazz groove. Rather, it resembled a musical painting – some kind of symphony of colors and tones. Just like Charles White’s painting: an expressionist painting that was both sensitive and declarative.

With its spiritual themes and hand-clap rhythm patterns, it also told a strong story of African-American culture and history.

The group consisted of five top musicians, but at least this time there was something very humble and passionate about their performance. This wasn’t about showing off my own skills, but about a bigger thing.

That’s why it became necessary to find out about the background of the composition.

In introductory texts Clayton says he describes three cities where the painter Charles White has lived and influenced: Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Clayton has also gathered musicians specifically from these three cities.

They are all interesting and praised American musicians of the new generation, who have been heard in Finland as well.

Vibraphonist and drummer Joel Rosswho was born in Chicago, made a big impression last summer at his gig at Pori Jazz.

Clayton himself was born in the Netherlands, but studied both in Los Angeles and New York. He has been heard in Finland for at least a year 2016 at Tampere Jazz Happening.

The duet between Logan Richardson and Marquis Hill was wonderful to hear.

Missouri-born saxophonist Logan Richardson was a guest at We Jazz in 2018 and the Chicago-born trumpeter Marquis Hill and Joel Ross have played in 2020 in Ääniwall drummer by Makaya McCraven with.

A Los Angeles-born man played the guitar in the ensemble Jeff Parker.

Special The thing about Clayton’s line-up was that there was no bassist at all. And since Ross played both drums and vibraphone, there were times when the band didn’t have a drummer either. And that’s what gave the piece its original sound.

The music alternated between ensemble parts and fine solos – the nuances of Ross’s vibraphone solos were especially wonderful. There were also several wonderful duets in the work.

See also War of Ukraine Bloomberg: EU plans massive joint borrowing for energy and defense projects Clayton’s work had references to spirituals.

Work consisted of three parts separated by recordings: Chicago began with the sound of an airplane, New York with the noise of traffic, and Los Angeles with the sound of waves.

Within these parts, Clayton has composed his own parts for each person appearing in White’s painting.

But why wasn’t the painting that was the starting point of the composition seen at the concert instead of the Savoy JazzFest advertisement shining in the background of the stage?

When curiosity arose, I had to find out about the painting. It even felt like a duty.

Charles White’s Five Great American Negroes was exhibited at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, Moma, in 2018.

Went revealed that Charles White (1918–1979) painted his extensive mural Five Great American Negroes at only 21 years old in Chicago in 1939. Today the work is on display at Howard University in Washington.

White’s work is associated with the so-called Harlem Renaissance, which began to grow among African-Americans in New York in the 1920s. It was typical of the movement that visual artists, writers, publishers, theater people and musicians formed a community where they collaborated and referred to each other’s works in their art.

So Gerald Clayton seems to be continuing this tradition for his part.

His composition follows White’s painting from left to right and dedicates its own melody to each person in the painting.

So let’s take a closer look:

On the left, the black protest march is led by a 183-centimeter man Sojourner Truth (1797– 1883), anti-slavery activist and women’s advocate. She was the first black woman to sue a white man—and win. The reason was that the man had sold his child into slavery.

There is Booker T.Washington (1856–1915), a man born into slavery who became an educator and presidential adviser. A well-known anti-slavery man is hugging a crying man behind him Frederick Douglass (1817 or 1818–1895). There’s an agricultural scientist and an inventor George Washington Carver (1864–1943) looks into his microscope. And behind him, on the far right is Marian Anderson (1897–1993), a singer whose voice ranged from low alto to high soprano and whose repertoire ranged from spirituals to classical tunes.

Charles White painted his painting in the same year 1939, when Anderson was denied a major concert due to his skin color. This act sparked a huge backlash that helped make Anderson famous.

Clayton has used White Cities -in his composition, among other things, the spiritual made famous by Anderson Hear De Lams A-Cryin.

Sound far away?

Not so much. Even during Anderson’s time, Finland was also involved in the global network of artists. Anderson’s accompanist was a Finnish-born pianist Kosti Vehanen took revengewho brought Anderson to Finland.

Anderson sang, among other things by Jean Sibelius at home in Ainola, when Sibelius uttered his memorable words to her: “My ceiling is too low for you.”

Likes Jazz Kitchen on Facebook.

Read all blog posts from here.