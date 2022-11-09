Blog | Tampere Jazz Happening once again showed what is the hottest thing in jazz right now

From Norway, the fiery lava of free jazz is now flowing all over Scandinavia, writes Katri Kallionpää.

Good Seppoo!

The enthusiastic fan’s loud shout of encouragement echoed the pianist-composer Seppo Kantonen Biasduring the performance of the work several times on Saturday at Tampere’s Pakkahuone. The performers were laughed at.

Because it’s just that one of the best things about Tampere Jazz Happening is the great audience. It was seen again at the end of last week.

When November’s drizzle and darkness take over the city, Manse’s diggars crawl out of their holes and gather at Tullinkamari in the warmth of live music like a campfire. The wilder and more experimental the gig, the more enthusiastically it will be received.

Kantonen’s work Bias received standing ovations in addition to shouts of encouragement!

Christian Balvig played grand piano in Emmeluth’s Amoeba band.

Event also showed that the tidal wave of free jazz now extends from Norway over the whole of Scandinavia. The hot lava seems to emanate largely from Trondheim’s renowned music conservatory.

Norway was this year’s theme country at the Tampere Jazz Happening, which tends to show what’s hottest in jazz right now.

If Norwegian jazz evokes images of some ethereal fjord jazz, forget the whole thing! Time requires more violent means of expression and free is what is rolling.

Børge Fjordheim plays drums in The End band, Kjetil Møster plays tenor saxophone, Sofia Jernberg sings and Mats Gustafsson plays baritone saxophone.

“We live dystopian, mixed-up times. I need you – and you need me, said the Swedish saxophonist Mats Gustafssonwho performed with his Norwegian-Swedish quintet The End on Saturday.

Extremes were present in the quintet’s music: Nihilist’s discordant, furious hevi with chaotic solo parts, on the other hand, Swedish by Sofia Jernberg delicate baroque singing, accompanied by langeleik, a traditional Norwegian kantele-like instrument.

A Danish saxophonist also spoke about time-related anxiety by Mette Rasmussen Trio North’s music, he also grew up in Trondheim. Rasmussen’s trio also performed on Saturday.

In Mette Rasmussen’s Trio North, Ingebrigt Håker Flaten from Norway plays bass and Chris Corsano from the United States plays drums.

For example, realized only with rhythm instruments Without content was a direct protest against the consumption-based, earth-destroying lifestyle. Rasmussen’s songs are partly composed and have a clear structure, but also a lot of free solo parts. Rasmussen tried to address the listeners with all their senses: a textile artwork was also brought to the stage, the author of which unfortunately remained a mystery.

Bass clarinetist Ville Lähteenmäki, bassist Nicolas Leirtrø and drummer Trym Saugstad Karlsen.

Thursday In turn, three Norwegian bands played at the free concert, which, in addition to free improvisation, was united by a bold and self-conscious attitude: Here it washes and to the fullest!

The concert opened blower Ville Lähteenmäki, whose trio also included a bass player Nicolas Leitrø and the drummer Trym Saugstad Karlsen. The trio stood out especially with their original sound, which was at times dark and raspy and at times sensitive, song-like, depending on whether Lähteenmäki played his bass clarinet or his flute.

The pianist also had passion, dynamics and wild solo parts Anja Lauvdalinthe bassist by Fredrik Luhr Dietrichson and the drummer Hans Hulbækmom Played by the Moskus trio.

Saxophonist Signe Emmeluth and guitarist Karl Bjorå play in Emmeluth’s Amoeba band.

However, the best thing about Thursday was the Danish altophonist Signe Emmeluth Emmeluth’s Amoeba quartet, in which a Danish pianist also plays by Christian Balvig and a Norwegian guitarist Karl Bjorå and the drummer Thomas Strønen.

Maybe it’s worth talking about heavy jazz – that’s how heavy it was when Balvig moshed and hit the keys of the grand piano with his open palm. But there was also a lot of joy and energy in the music, as well as great, multi-generational melodies, which the quartet played in unisono at a shocking tempo.

But let’s go back to Kantonen Biasto the work.

Kantonen is primarily known as the pianist of the UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra, but his own bands and collaborative projects are also often combined with free improvised jazz.

Artistic director of Tampere Jazz Happening Juhamatti Kauppinen ordered the work from Kantonen already in 2020, but the corona pandemic and Kantonen’s illness got in the way.

Kantonen told the audience that he had time to compose a large number of songs, from which he then hand-picked the songs for “the current ensemble”.

According to Kantonen, he wants to avoid pomposity and appoints Bias– modestly into a series of songs. That’s what it was – not a jazz symphony with different parts in terms of character or tempo, forming a unified whole.

Seppo Kantonen

Kantonen also seems to have chosen the players carefully. There are seven men in the septet from Finland, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland.

The tone (as well as the band’s all-male composition) strongly connects the music with the Finnish free jazz canon – if not crowning it. So impressive Bias was

The sound of the fans echoes the urban heartbeat. Niko Kumpuvaaran the accordion rattled like the last leaves of a tree blowing in the autumn wind on the black asphalt.

All Saints’ Day in the grayness, Kantonen’s music came to mind Herman Hesse poem In the fogwhere life equates to walking alone in the fog, where no one sees or knows the other.

But on the other hand, Hesse didn’t have the pleasure of enjoying the communal warmth of Tampere Jazz Happening.

Dear Seppooo!

