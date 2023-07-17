“These artists interest us,” says We Jazz’s Matti Nives about the approximately 50 performers at the Odysseus festival.

New the marine embrace of music.

This is how we characterize We Jazz Matti Nives the three-day Odysseus festival, which will be held this summer for the third time on the island of Lonna near Helsinki.

Really new! Although among the performers you can find well-known and interesting names, such as a saxophonist by Linda Fredrikssoncomposer Valtteri Laurell Pöyhönenbass players Antti Lötjönen and Ville Herralan and singer-songwriters Joose Keskitalon and Lau Naun, most of the 50 or so performers are deep-down weirdos.

Bassists Antti Lötjönen and Ville Herrala will perform at Lokkimakasin on Saturday.

According to Nives, it is an asset. He hopes that the listeners will come to Lonna with a curious and open mind. “There is no need for prior information. These artists interest us and we also want to open the listeners’ access to the island to have an adventure.”

According to him, the Odysseus festival has come to supplement the capital’s festival offer by offering music from outside the mainstream. Nives doesn’t want to talk about alternative music, instead he talks about music that “deserves to be heard”.

To London around 800 listeners are expected daily.

According to Nives, Odysseus’ small size is an advantage: “You can go deeper into the undergrowth of music.”

Odysseus also tries to grow this undergrowth himself. Completely new productions have been made for the festival, such as the musician-architect Tuomas Toivonen sound installation at Hanhilava on Saturday.

Although the festival is small, according to Nives, it has already attracted growing interest abroad: both performers and listeners are coming from outside Finland as well. He hopes that Odysseus could also become a showcase of Finnish music abroad.

Julia Reidy’s special guitar tunings will be heard on Friday at Lokkimakasin.

One of the festival’s international performers lives in Berlin Julia Reidy, which will be heard in London on Friday. He composes music for acoustic and processed guitars. “Reidy explores a unique tuning system that makes the music sound surreal,” describes Nives.

London brand new instruments, such as harp and harpsichord, will also be loaded onto the ferry this summer. The harpsichord is played by a keyboard player born in Austria Elias Stemeseder a German drummer Tilo Weberin in a trio where a Swede plays the bass Petter Eldh. Tilo Weber Tesserae will perform on Friday.

Mary Lattimore takes her harp to Lonna, which she plays for the audience on Saturday at Lokkimakasin.

The harp, on the other hand, belongs to an American to Mary Lattimore, known for his avant-garde works. Lattimore will be heard on Saturday.

From Rio de Janeiro comes Oruã, who characterizes his music as working man’s krautrock. The band combines psychedelic rock with acid jazz and guitar indie. Oruã will perform on Sunday.

American Buck Curran’s folk-inspired music will be heard on Sunday at Åhvenmakasiin.

On Sunday, an American guitarist and singer-songwriter will also be heard Buck Curranwhose music approaches folk.

Weird ones familiar artists may also be revealed behind the names.

For example, Eldhrok performing on Saturday is a drummer Teppo Mäkynen and bassist Petter Eldhin joint project. Phardah, on the other hand, is a saxophonist Sami Pekkolan a band inspired by a saxophonist who died last September by Pharoah Sanders about music.

Free-jazz pioneer Sanders visited Tavastia in Helsinki in 1987, but his name was misspelled as Phardah Sanders on Tavastia’s archive page. Pekkola got the name from this for his project, which will be heard in Lonna on Saturday.

Pekkola can also be found in the Ho Chi Moon trio performing on Friday, where the bass player also plays Ilkka Vekka and the drummer Erno Taipale.

Third The novelty of Odysseus, which is organized for the first time, is the Goose Stage, which complements the Main Stage, Perch Warehouse and Lokkimagasin. Concerts are held simultaneously on different stages.

According to Nives, the idea is that the listener can travel from one gig venue to another with a safe mind. “All Musa are carefully selected, but if you don’t like something, you can continue the journey to another platform or warehouse.”

This year’s innovation is a queue wristband. “Last summer’s experiences showed that small warehouses sometimes fill up quickly. That’s why this year, some performers whose gigs we anticipate will be crowded will do two gigs. If someone eager doesn’t fit in the first one, they get a waiting wristband that allows them to enter the next one,” Nives says.

He urges listeners to “flow with the weekend”.

“The festival is suitable for all ages. With children, you can also explore the island’s fine towns and sometimes go to sit on the pier or even swim.”

Valtteri Laurell Pöyhönen’s Nonet will perform on Sunday at Terassilava.

The first Odysseus festival was organized in Lonna in 2021. This summer there are already four gig venues on the island.

Odysseus festival 21.-23.7.

The island of Lonna can be reached from Kauppator’s Lüypekin pier in about ten minutes by FRS Finland’s water bus. Schedules of scheduled services can be found from here.

