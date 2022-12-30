Blog | Jazzkeittiö predicts the seven lucky moments of 2023

“Already based on preliminary information, I dare to promise: At these gigs I will hear something I haven’t heard before,” writes Katri Kallionpää.

New at the beginning of the year, it has been customary in Jazzkeittiö to predict the lucky moments of the coming year.

That is, concerts that I know in advance that I will be amazed, excited, moved and amused. To hear something I haven’t heard before.

At the moment, just the will is not enough courage to predict. A year ago, I imagined that the horror of the pandemic would be behind us and good times were ahead. How wrong I was.

There were no good times. The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine came.

However, something hopeful and comforting was pending. In the caches of the quarantines, new great music had been born, which was enjoyed after a long silence. Live music in Helsinki sounds stronger than ever.

At the moment, concert organizers are booking concerts for 2023. The information about the concerts for the coming year is not yet public, but I was able to catch some preliminary information. Based on them alone, I dare to predict: At these gigs, I will experience a little bit of happiness.

Teemu Kekkonen will announce his new album in January.

January 1: Teemu Kekkonen at Tenho Restobar

in Amsterdam resident pianist Teemu Kekkonen released his debut album last fall Here/There, whose underbelly resonates strongly with last autumn’s feelings. That’s why I expect a lot from his new album, whose release gig is in Tenho in just under a month.

Kekkonen’s trio is played by OK:KO and by Linda Fredriksson Bass player known from Juniper Mikael Saastamoinen as well as a drummer who also studied in Amsterdam Roope Kantonen. By the way, since his return to Helsinki, Kantonen has given Helsinki’s live music scene a brand new faith by running great jams on Tuesdays in Sörkan Ruusu and on Wednesdays in Oiva.

Sun 22.1. at 7 p.m Tenhon Sunjazz (Helsingikatu 15). Free entry.

Aili Ikonen releases his fourth solo album.

February 2: Aili Ikonen at G-Livelab

I I push through this gray fog like a lonely ship at sea. Although I know others are here, I just don’t see them.

Vocalist Aili Ikonen is not only a great singer but also an excellent songwriter. Ikosen Through the gray fog was the power song of my corona days. It was found published in September 2020 Grief is not a straight line from the album. Now I’m eagerly waiting for the release of Ikonen’s fourth solo album in February. Ikonen’s credit band also plays on the record for ten years.

Sat 11.2. at 8 p.m G Livelab (Yrjönkatu 3). Tickets 33 euros.

Bass player Antti Lötjönen and singer Sanni Orasmaa improvised in April at the jaZZanti concert series.

3. April: Orasmaa and Lötjönen in Hakasalmi’s villa

All, where the double bassist Antti Lötjönen concerns, becomes Svengi.

In April, a singer will take the stage of the Hakasalmi villa with him in the jaZZanti concert series Sanni Orasmaa, whose resume is as long as a New Year’s Eve shopping list. He has, among other things, worked as a pedagogue in New York, Tampere, Munich and coached, for example, the actors of the Helsinki City Theatre. High time to hear this sound expert live!

Mon 24.4. at 7 p.m andZZanti, Hakasalmi villa (Mannerheimintie 13 B). Tickets 20/15/12 euros.

See also Book Review | In the fall of 1992, Finland had drastic plans in its drawer Drummer legend Billy Cobham will be at April Jazz in April.

April 4: Billy Cobham in Tapiola

Espoo traditional April Jazz has a habit of spoiling its audience with the greats of the jazz world – and so will it be in 2023. The festival brings to Finland the legend of fusion jazz, the drummer By Billy Cobhamwho has been involved in developing fusion music, among other things, as a trumpet player Miles Davis and a guitarist by John McLaughlin on the albums of the Mahavishnu Orchestra he founded.

At the concert, you can rewind the jazz memories of your own life, because the most famous songs of Cobham’s career will be on offer.

And by the way: when Cobham last visited April Jazz in 2005, a film director Mika Kaurismäki immortalized his performance as the soloist of the Espoo Big Band for the 2008 film Sonic Mirror.

Sat 29.4. at 6 pm Tapiolasali (Kulttuuriaukio 2, Espoo). Tickets from 45 euros. April Jazz 25.–29.4.

Drummer and orchestra leader Louis Cole will arrive in Helsinki in May.

5. May: Louis Cole Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo

In summer In 2019, I was amazed at Pori Jazz’s Lokkilava when I saw a bunch of jumping teenagers fanning an American drummer at Lokkilava Louis Cole’s big band gig. Cole’s skeleton orchestra played the festival’s most special music. It was only matched by Cole’s 2018 visit with electro band Knower.

Fans have likely discovered Cole on YouTube, where his music videos have garnered millions of views.

Fri 26.5. at 8 p.m Cultural factory at Korjaamo (Töölönkatu 51 B). Tickets 31.50/36 euros.

See also Comment | The Prime Minister used strong words in the Nord Stream info, but the true seriousness of the situation was revealed between the lines Linda Fredriksson will perform at the Odysseus festival in July.

6. July: Linda Fredriksson on the island of Lonna

I’m dreaming from July, when the sun is shining on Lonna Island off Helsinki, the waves are lapping and the noise of the city fades behind the quiet playing of a saxophone.

When the saxophonist by Linda Fredriksson first solo album Juniper was completed in 2021, it blew all the banks. When it came out, the vinyl album was even at the top of the Finnish album sales list for a short time and it also won the Jazz-Emma and Teosto awards.

Now Juniper is moving on with her life. After half a year at the Odysseus festival, it has undoubtedly changed into something that I can’t yet imagine.

We Jazz Ulysses On the island of Lonna 21.–23.7. The information will become more detailed.

Yona will give a concert in Flow in August.

7. August: Yona in Suvilahti

Hardly never have I heard the Symphony Orchestra used so elegantly in pop music as Yonan did Johanna Rasmus on the disc A dream from which I wake up (2021).

I missed the release concert in Helsinki’s Musiikkitalo last November – the concert was sold out and was even awarded the Event of the Year recognition.

A new opportunity will come in August at the Flow festival.

One of Yona’s impressive songs is called I can’t rest. I sincerely hope that when I listen to that song in August, peace has been brought to Ukraine.

Flow In Suvilahti, Helsinki, 11.-13.8. The information will become more detailed.

Likes Jazz Kitchen on Facebook.

Read all blog posts from here.