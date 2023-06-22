Blog | I would like to take Minister of Culture Sari Multala by the hand and bring her here: Kallio’s street jazz is Finnish culture at its best

Italian drummer Alessandro D’Anna hosted jams at Harju 8, guitarist Héctor Lepe announced his mature debut album at Tenho.

Restaurant Every single chair on Harju 8’s terrace is reserved and more people are pouring in. They come to listen to an Italian drummer Alessandro D’Anna hosted jams and a trio, the main star of which today, on the hot Sunday before Midsummer, is the pianist Aki Rissanen.

While looking for a good place, I notice the news on my phone. A coalition has been elected as Minister of Culture for the next two years Sari Multala.

If I could, I would take Multala’s hand right now and bring him here, to Kallio Harjutori in Helsinki. From here we would continue to Ravintola Tenho, where we will meet the Mexican guitarist Héctor Lepen album release concert.

Pianist Aki Rissanen (left), bassist Antti Ahoniemi and drummer Alessandro D’Anna played at the Sunday jams on Harju 8’s terrace.

I would show the minister of Finland’s most anti-immigration government what I think is the best culture in Finland: International musicians playing jazz in the streets and bars of Kallio, that music that stems from the heritage of American immigrants. Thanks for the experiences of this evening also go mainly to two immigrants living in Finland.

Alessandro D’Anna is an Italian-born drummer with degrees in modern literature and classical music who claims to have learned to be a jazz drummer in jams. That’s what he is organized in Finland for years. Enriched Finland culture and city life in an unprecedented way.

Aki Rissanen, on the other hand, is one of the top pianists in Finnish jazz. The trio starts with his songs that have already become classics, For Jimmy Giuffre, Bird Vision and Hubble Bubble.

When played on Harjutori’s piano, they sound as peaceful as the relaxed whistle of a passing dog walker or the sweet-smelling smoke wafting from the park.

But listen more carefully, Sari! Do you notice how Rissanen’s playing is full of little jerks, tight bends and back kicks.

Bassist Antti Ahoniemi spins his solo like a juggler’s ball. The cooperation between him and D’Anna is telepathic.

Do you notice, Sari, how D’Anna has the amazing ability to throw herself into a song like a song, support it, comment on it and make it better? Sometimes he steals the whole show and smashes his plates so that Hämeentie feels like there are small fireworks.

“ How about if you supported culture even enough to tune that piano?

Fourth from the song’s intro, you can see that Rissanen’s playing has a dose of the heritage of classical pianism: Hive Chopinin a pinch Bartók. At the same time, it is also mercilessly revealed that the piano needs tuning.

No, Sari, I’m not complaining at all about the government’s intentions to increase the VAT on concert tickets – this concert is free. But how about if you supported culture even enough to tune that piano?

The nervousness is forgotten when the trio gets up to speed. Can you, Sari, join this feeling: D’Anna blowing the wind into the sails, the music swaying on the waves and going like your Laser Radial when you won the world championship with it?

Saxophonist Max Zenger, bassist Juusi Rinta and guitarist Héctor Lepe announced Lepe’s debut album on Sunday at restaurant Tenho.

When D’Anna and her companions stop, I grab the imaginary minister of culture by the armpit and run him to Tenho, where the guitarist Héctor Lepen the quartet is already playing its first song.

Do you know, Sari, how to recognize a good band right when you walk in?

Because it has an original sound. And this quartet has one: dark and cool as a Mexico City night.

Héctor Lepe was born in Mexico and moved to Finland in 2013. A couple of years later, he started studying jazz at the Sibelius Academy. He is only releasing his first album now. So it is carefully cooked and prepared and you can tell. The result is original and great.

The heart of the quartet is Lepe’s guitar sound, where you can hear echoes of both modern jazz and Mexican folk music. by Max Zenger the alto sax resonates perfectly with it.

After all, Zenger is one of those wind players who would like to join a band rather than a band. He can play as many wind instruments as a small orchestra, from the flute to such rarities as, for example, the double bass clarinet.

In this band, he focuses on his favorite instrument, the alto saxophone.

Teemu Mustonen plays the drums in Lepe’s quartet.

Bass is played by a specialist in delicate tones Juso Rinta and the drummer is Teemu Mustonenwhich is completely at home in Latin-influenced music.

Lepe says that the album’s title song, Pedro’s Dream the inspiration has been a Mexican writer Juan Rulfo novel Pedro Paramo. It was one of the pioneers of magical realism, including the author Gabriel Garcia Marquez was influenced.

Lepe’s songs also sound like stories, where the alto saxophone transports the listener through a ghost town conjured by guitar, bass and drums. And when Lepe plays the guitar solo, I feel like crying.

Because I’m asking you, Sari: Could you somehow act so that this international but original, artistic but relaxed, high-level but accessible jazz culture does not disappear from Finland, but becomes stronger?

Harju 8 has jams every Sunday, except for the Sunday after Midsummer.

Sun 25.6. at 19:00–21:00 Tenho Restobar (Helsinginkatu 15) Lassi Friman Trio. Free entry.

Sun 2.7. at 18:30–22:00 Harju8 ( Harjutori 8) George Kontrafouris, piano, Doug Weiss, bass, Alessandro D’Anna, drums. Free entry.

