Blog | Gramy’s award-winning bird song is now so topical that the Sointi Jazz Orchestra’s live show is worth listening to, no matter how mature it is for Teams meetings

Rasmus Soini and Maria Schneider have a lot in common, writes Katri Kallionpää.

Are you admired the clear sky of the last few days? Just the kind of shade of turquoise on a sunny frosty day that could be described in English by the word Cerulean.

A color that promises light, birds and spring.

It’s the color that makes an American orchestra conductor and composer Maria Schneider (b. 1960) has named his composition Cerulean Skies – a song full of birdsong, overwhelming anticipation and hope.

Maria Schneider last performed in Finland in 2013.­

The song is so great that in 2008 it was awarded the most important prize in the American music industry by Grammy.

And it is in this corona spring that it feels particularly topical.

That’s why I’m going to listen Cerulean Skiesin as a live show next week on Friday, February 12th, no matter how mature I am for Teams meetings and Zoom interviews. The broadcast comes from the Helsinki Music Theater Kapsäk, where it will be played Rasmus Soinin Sounding Jazz Orchestra.

Rasmus Soini and the Sointi Jazz Orchestra performed in Helsinki’s Uunisaari last summer.­

“Maria is an avid bird watcher and spends a lot of time watching birds in New York’s Central Park,” Soini knows.

He was listening to Schneider at the Music Hall in 2013 when he led the Norrbotten Big Band. Schneider has also collaborated with the UMO Jazz Orchestra and the Espoo Big Band, among others.

Soini says that he has admired Schneider’s music for a long time. “His way of using different instruments is different from traditional big band music. He uses a lot of woodwinds like flutes and clarinets, ”Soini says.

She and Maria Schneider have a lot in common. A good example of Soini’s watercolor-like color painting is the great Hummingbird album released last year.

A cabbage for the gig Cerulean Skies Sointi Jazz Orchestra has acquired various bird whistles for the song. “At the beginning and end of the song is an audible image of a dusky forest that is gradually filled with the singing of different birds,” Soini describes.

A guitarist brings his own addition to the sound in Kapsäk Tuomo Dahlblom, accordionist Olli Kari, percussionists Mikko Antila as well as a singer known for his instrumental sound use Kadi Vija.

Cerulean Skiesin in addition, other songs by Schneider will be heard at the concert Sky Bluealbum (2007).

“Everyone is different. For example Aires de Landossa are influenced by the rhythm of Peruvian music, ”says Soini.

Many of the songs, according to Soini, have a surprisingly vocal melody that is easy to hum with. “The songs are not difficult to approach. They have a lot of shades as well as great details, ”says Soini.

Schneider uses a lot of polyphony in his compositions, that is, he overlaps several melodies that form a kind of fabric.

His way of transporting songs is influenced by the legend of big band music From Gil Evans (1912–1988), where Schneider worked as an assistant. From here you can watch a sample of Schneider’s horizontal rhythm processing handled by the trombone Kasperi Sarikoski illustrated by video.

Schneider and Soini’s orchestras are also united by club activities. The Schneider Orchestra became known for its own weekly club in Greenwich Village, New York.

Sointi Jazz Orchestra has started its own club in Kapsäk. Admittedly, the corona pandemic has made the beginning awkward.

Aleksis Liukko played the piano at an orchestra gig in Uunisaari.­

Last fall, the orchestra conducted a couple of streaming concerts open to everyone on Facebook. Tickets for the streaming of the three Sointi clubs this spring will be on sale. Soini hopes that the clubs in March and May could already be invited to the audience on the spot as well.

Streamed concerts have shown Soini and other musicians how much audience presence means to performers. “It’s been exciting to see how much energy you get from the audience. It feels confusing when there are no applause or any feedback after the song ends. ”

The Sointi Jazz Orchestra has sought to develop new forms of interaction for its streaming gigs.

Such is the case with the Ringing podcast, the first episode of which has already been published. The host is also a vibraphonist who drives his own podcast Panu Savolainen.

About the podcast: The first episode has already been published and can be found from here. In addition, the podcast can be found on Spotify and the Apple Podcast. Questions for the following sections can be sent to SJO’s Facebook account, Instagram, or by sending an email to [email protected].

Spring 2021 Sointi Jazz Orchestra Clubs Music Theater in Kapsäk:

Fri 12.2. at 7 p.m .: Sky Blue – Music of Maria Schneider. Stream tickets 9.90 euros, support ticket 20 euros, Lippu.fi.

Fri 10.3. at 7 pm: Sinfonia Concertante – Music of Timo Alakotila.

Fri 28.5. at 7 pm: Up and Down – Mannila & Louhivuori.

