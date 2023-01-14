Blog | Composer Mikko Sarvanne expands the boundaries of jazz

Ääniwalli’s concert is a good example of how diverse the Finnish jazz field is, writes Katri Kallionpää.

My bed dome still half asleep, they sing. And it sounds just as strange and beautiful as the poet Erkka Filanderin (b. 1993) a poem describing awakening.

Garden group’s Selma Savolainen (left), Josefiina Vannesluoma, Oskari Siirtola and Aino Juutilainen in Ääniwall.

Vallila’s Ääniwall is underway Mikko Sarvantee of the Garden band The white storm of awakening album release concert. On stage with Garden is The only Jew The only one.

The concert is a good example of how diverse the Finnish jazz field is. One could imagine hearing this kind of music at some chamber music festival or in a concert hall. But now we are in the old factory of the Vallila industrial area, the hotbed of house and machine music in Ääniwalli.

Also a white storm is raging outside and we deep-end jazz diggers and Kallio hipsters have had to rush to the place in the slush, the cinemas and the horizontal snowfall.

I am very taken! Right here in Ääniwall, between Sarvante and Juutilainen art class and jazz, the music reaches its roots: Improvised rhythm music.

The rough atmosphere of the place is reflected by the fact that even though the entrance ticket has a hefty price, you can practically pay for it as much as you can afford.

Mikko Sarvanne announced Garden’s new album Herääminen valkea myrski.

Joint concert is natural, because Garden and Ainon are having a heated conversation with each other. Sarvante’s music seems composed, while Ainon seems to lean more on improvisation.

The common denominator is cellist Aino Juutilainen, who plays in both.

Mikko Sarvanne (b. 1992) founded his first orchestra Hip Company already ten years ago. Garden started its operations in the summer of 2019.

Sarvanne has already composed for five singers and double bass For Signewhose supporting forces are the singers Selma Savolainen and Josefina Vannesluoma.

Savolainen, Vannesluoma and Virve Immonen the well-honed sound and fine-tuned dynamics also play a major role in the interpretation of Filander’s poems, even though the words are hard to understand. (Poems printed in the manual would be a good help.)

I sing a recognizable element in Sarvante’s music are the rhythmic episodes in which all the musicians participate. Jesse Ojajärvi drums and percussion are naturally their own chapter. Oskari Siirtolan double bass and Juutilainen’s cello resonate wonderfully with each other. The sound is completed by Sarvantee’s electronics.

Jewish has its roots in classical music, but was founded in 2017 The only one sounds surprisingly even a little jazzier next to Garden. One of the highlights of the evening is Aino Juutilainen’s powerful solo improvisation

Juutilainen and the violinist form the backbone of Ainon’s sound Merimaija Aalton springs which Milo Linnovaara enriches with its fans. Joonas Leppänen the way he plays the drums is genius: He manages to raise the acoustic instruments and keep the pulse of the music at the same time.

Concert ends with Sarvante’s heavenly beautiful composition, which when you listen to it, you feel as if you are moving to a boundless, light-filled eternity.

Mikko Sarvanne Garden + Ainon:

Sun 16.4. at 2 p.m.: Sara Hildén Art Museum, Tampere

