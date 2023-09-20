Blog | A new season begins at the sympathetic Porvoo Jazz, which sounds not only like woodwinds but also jazz raves

Porvoo Jazz Festival’s new artistic director Max Zenger invited the philosophical bass clarinetist Joris Roelofs to Finland for the first time.

Jazz tour in picturesque Porvoo. Night raves in the basement of the WSOY building. The most interesting Finnish contemporary jazz in the former cinema at Vanha 123.

Among other things, this is expected in Porvoo between September and October.

Organized for the eleventh time, the Porvoo Jazz Festival has established itself as part of the capital region’s musical autumn. Now, however, a new season begins in Porvoo, which sounds strongly like woodwinds.

The artistic director of the festival will be a woodwind player who plays in almost two dozen bands, including the UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra. Max Zenger.

Max Zenger mostly plays the saxophone, but he also masters many other wind instruments.

He has planned this autumn’s program together with a drummer Jaska Lukkarinen with, who has led Porvoo Jazz for eight years.

Of course, Festari is familiar to Zenger as a musician. He thanks its open atmosphere and atmospheric concert venues. “In Porvoo, it’s always felt like calling someone’s living room,” he describes.

Now a party also enables one of his dreams to come true: a bass clarinetist born in France in 1984 and influential in the Netherlands will come to Finland and Porvoo for the first time Joris Roelofs.

See also Clashes between cartels leave 11 dead in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico - France 24 Joris Roelofs makes extensive use of the bass clarinet’s possibilities. He is also interested in philosophy.

Kumenthere are relatively few masters of the dramatic Bass Clarinet, and Zenger himself is one of them.

Zenger says that he heard about Roelofs for the first time when he was in Berlin on a student exchange in 2014. “There, a Dutch drummer friend mentioned Joris. Since then, I’ve been listening to his music a lot.”

He says that he particularly appreciates the wide scale with which Roelofs uses the possibilities of the bass clarinet. “His expression is really personal and transformative. You can recognize his sound and playing style in half a second,” says Zenger.

Roelofs is also known as a philosopher. He is currently doing his dissertation on German On Friedrich Nietzsche, improvisation and the concept of freedom. He also lectures on these topics.

Selma Savolainen’s Horror Vacui album features saxophonist Max Zenger (left), bassist Eero Tikkanen, keyboardist Toomas Keski-Säntti, drummer Okko Saastamoinen and trumpeter Tomi Nikku.

Sure Zenger himself can also be heard in Porvoo. He plays a singer Selma Savolainen in the band that released Horror Vacui -his debut album in May on the British label Whirlwind Recordings.

The idea behind the concerts organized in the former movie theater Vanha 123 is that the audience changes the hall during the interval and thus hears two ensembles in the same concert. In addition to Horror Vacu, a drummer will perform at Vanha 123 on Friday Jukkis Uotilan an ensemble that plays gems of Finnish jazz picked by Uotila from the 1970s to the present day.

On Saturday, the Nordic collaboration concert Schlosser / Almqvist / Welin / Lukkarinen – Free Swing and a pianist Kari Ikonen Karikko 50/25 celebration concert. In August, Ikonen turned 50 and the Karikko band turned 25.

Kari Ikonen performs with his Karikko ensemble the program he composed in honor of his 50th birthday.

Porvoo it wouldn’t be Porvoo if something new wasn’t always being developed there. This year’s innovation is the jazz raves devised by Jaska Lukkarinen. They are held on Saturday night in the basement of the WSOY building and build up John Coltrane A Love Supremearound the album. The space also saw light art and pre-dancers. The DJ is Sundog, i.e. the drummer Eeti Nieminen.

Last year’s novelty was the jazz tour of old Porvoo, which was so popular that it will be organized again this year. The tour guides are the guitarists Raoul Björkenheim and a city guide Jenny Törnroos.

Zenger wants to highlight one more star from the program: composer and multi-instrumentalist Jimi Tenor’s of the band, which performs late Friday night at Vanha 123.

“I got to know Jimi Tenor when he made a record with the UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra. There is magic in a tenor’s music. Such that you don’t really know what to expect, but you expect it a lot.”

On Sunday, the festival culminates with a guitarist Mikko Iivanainen to a solo gig at Taidehalli and to a concert by the Valtteri Laurell Nonet band at Taidetehta.

Guitarist Raoul Björkenheim takes the listeners to surprising places in old Porvoo.

Porvoo Jazz Festival 29.0-1.10.2023.

Joris Roelofs will perform in Helsinki on Sun 1 October 2023 at 4 pm Hietsu is Happening – event at the Hietsu pavilion (Hiekkarannatie 9), tickets 10-20 euros.

Joris Roelofs is also artist-in-residence of the Finnish Jazz Association, the jazz music subject group of the Sibelius Academy, the UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra and the Musicians’ Union from 6 November to 20 November. He will perform together with the UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra in Tanssi talon Pannuhalli (Kaapeliaukio 3) Fri 10.11, at 7 pm. Tickets 10–29 euros.

