After Zandvoort, the municipality of Bloemendaal also wants to get a piece of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Dutch Grand Prix is ​​a ridiculous success. It is actually unbelievable that despite all the opposition from the sour clubs you expect to oppose something like this in the Netherlands. But we also have to be realistic, of course that is only possible because Max Verstappen is very big. So he also puts a lot of pennies in drawers everywhere. That helps to make a yes or no decision a little more positive. Jos Verstappen was also always popular in the Netherlands (almost always). Yet that was not enough to bring about a return to Zandvoort even then.

The ‘problem’ of things that are successful and bring in money at some point is that everyone wants a piece of the pie at some point. For example, we recently wrote about the concerns of the Dutch Grand Prix with the municipality of Zandvoort and their ‘fun tax’. However, it now appears that the neighboring and not impoverished Bloemendaal also wants to see money.

Haarlem105 message that Bloemendaal wants to see a ton per year, as ‘compensation’ for the race. The city council has approved this initiative of the party Independent Bloemendaal. Just like Zandvoort, Bloemendaal believes that it will have to incur costs due to all the side aspects of the race. The reports do not immediately provide insight into the costs and perhaps also the benefits. But nevertheless Bloemendaal wants to see the nice round amount of 100,000 euros per year.

How this money will come in has yet to be decided. Consider joining the ‘fun tax’ in Zandvoort, or asking extra money for parking spaces during the race weekend. A destination has already been found for the new money. That should go to repairing and improving the fencing along the Zeeweg. Do you also want to see money from the Dutch GP? Let us know in the comments!

