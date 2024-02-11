Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/11/2024 – 20:02

On a random day in 1977, reporter Glória Maria was assigned by Rede Globo to go to the Leblon neighborhood, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, to record the impacts of a strong sea undertow. Arriving there, she came across the musician and composer Raul Seixas, with his car dented and the windows broken, and soon took her statement.

He said he was walking along the coast with his Opala when he was “run over by a wave”. Furthermore, he classified the situation as “an unprecedented thing in history” and considered the event as a prophecy.

Related news:

“I'm in favor. The wave is right. What's wrong is this landfill business, putting up buildings, do you understand? I know I danced with glass there, but that's okay. Nature is right,” added the author of Crazy Beauty It is Walking metamorphosis.

This record, which was recovered a few years ago and went viral on social media, inspired the 2024 presentation of the traditional Bloco Toca Rauuul. Under the theme A Onda Está Certa, thousands of revelers gathered to enjoy carnival this Sunday afternoon (11) at Praça Tiradentes, in the center of Rio de Janeiro. The festivities started at 4:20 pm. Some of those present were dressed as Raul Seixas himself, who passed away in 1989, leaving behind a legion of fans and a body of work full of successes.

The Toca Rauuul block performs reinterpretations of Raul Seixas' songs, mixing rock with carnival rhythms such as frevo and samba. It is made up of 15 components, who play a variety of string, percussion and wind instruments. It's not exactly a parade. The performance takes place on a stage in the center of Praça Tiradentes.

The first edition of the block took place in 2012. Over the years, the number of fans grew. Presentations are also held in other cities. They have already been invited, for example, to play at the carnivals in Belo Horizonte and Ouro Preto (MG).

“I've always been coming since the block started. It's the music I grew up listening to. And in this carnival rhythm it looks really cool”, says Clayton Barbosa, project manager. His companion, product manager Karen Ramalho, also approves of the carnival version of Raul Seixas' songs. “Wonderful. It’s a lot of fun.”

Clayton says he prepared his outfit to go to the block at the last minute because he had little time since arriving in the capital of Rio. “It’s an improvisational fantasy. I was raised in Rio, but today I work in São Paulo. But at Carnival I make a point of coming.”