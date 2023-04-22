In recent days Elon Musk’s will has been done, and all users previously verified with non-paid methods and who are not Twitter Blue subscribers have lost the certified profile mark next to their name on the social network, and this also applies to public figures and commercial or information companies, for example. Now, a campaign with hashtag #BlockTheBlue is starting on the social network, which invites all Twitter users to block anyone who has accepted Musk’s “blackmail” and paid to get the profile verified. Spending the sum of 8 dollars (11 euros in Italy) a month is the only requirement to get the tick, and Blue users’ tweets are “pushed” more into feeds. For Musk it is the right gimmick to start earning from Twitter, for many users it is the definitive ax on the credibility of the contents promoted by the social network. There are currently 630,000 registered users of Twitter Blue, according to independent research. “99 percent of the guys in blue are hopeless idiots trying to sell you something very stupid or expensive, and now Twitter wants me to pay a monthly subscription to get their posts to the top and one hundred of my feed.” , reads one of the many tweets in support of #BlockTheBlue. “Blocking them and encouraging others to do the same on a large scale is the exact opposite of what they’re hoping for. It’s fun,” says another.