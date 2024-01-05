Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

In the custody dispute between the “Block House” heiress and her ex-husband, a Danish court clearly supports the father after the children were kidnapped.

Hamburg – The events in the custody dispute between the “Block House” heiress Christina Block and her ex-husband are coming to a head: On New Year's Eve on Monday (January 1st), the children were taken away from their father, who lives in Denmark, and followed by as yet unidentified men Germany transferred. Now they are back with their mother in Hamburg.

According to a report by Time online, a Danish court has now given the father sole custody of the 10-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl in an expedited procedure. Accordingly, the decision was made on Tuesday (January 2nd), just one day after the children were abducted.

German court examines Danish decision in “Block House” heiress’ custody dispute

Since there is a suspicion that the “Block House” heiress caused her children to be kidnapped, the investigating authorities in Denmark had previously issued a European arrest warrant against her. However, this suspicion is currently not confirmed; it is just speculation. The arrest warrant from the Danish public prosecutor's office was forwarded to the responsible authorities in Hamburg, but they decided against arresting the heiress. Instead, Block is currently subject to a so-called residence order, which requires her to inform the police of her whereabouts at all times.

Christina Block has been arguing with her ex-husband over custody of their two youngest children for years. © Daniel Reinhardt/dpa

A German court is currently also examining the Danish decision in the custody dispute. This is not yet legally binding in Germany. Police visited the children at the “Block House” heiress’ villa on Wednesday (January 3) and confirmed that they were physically well.

Lawyer for “Block House” heiress accuses Danish court

Since two different countries are responsible for the custody dispute between Block and her ex-husband, complications have arisen several times in the past. Two years ago, the father kept the children with him in Denmark after a scheduled vacation. During this time, Block had no contact with them. A repatriation order from the Hamburg regional court was not recognized by the Danish authorities.

When there was to be another hearing in November 2022, neither the father nor the children appeared before the family court in Altona. Block's lawyer, Mark F. Seghezzi, accuses the Danish authorities of serious negligence: “With the issuance of the arrest warrant, the Danish institutions are consistently and persistently continuing on the path they have been following for almost 2.5 years of representing an incorrect legal opinion,” he said in the Interview with Picture. According to him, the proceedings have not yet been decided in favor of the mother because the father is consistently and systematically torpedoing them.

The Block children were kidnapped in a Hamburg rental car

The kidnapping of the children on New Year's Day is the latest escalation in a long dispute. According to police reports, the father was knocked down by several attackers while watching the New Year's Eve fireworks. They then took the children in a car across the German border to Hamburg. The two hijacked cars are said to have been rental cars from Hamburg airport that were driven by two men with Israeli passports.

The Picture then speculated that Block may have hired former agents of the Israeli foreign secret service Mossad to bring her children to Germany. This allegation is currently unconfirmed and the police are still working on solving the case. (jus)