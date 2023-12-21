The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the ban on the files of 153 employers, and imposed financial fines on them, after their domestic workers were caught working for others.

This came as part of joint campaigns organized by the Ministry, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, to monitor violating workers at the state level during the past two months.

Employers whose files are banned face administrative penalties, including refusing to grant them new domestic worker permits, in addition to referring them to the Public Prosecution to take criminal and financial measures that may amount to a fine of 50,000 dirhams, in implementation of the federal decree law regarding domestic workers and its executive regulations, which prohibits the employment of a worker. An assistant without obtaining a work permit, or leaving him to work for others without adhering to the conditions and settling his situation, in addition to taking the same procedures with the companies that employ them.

The Ministry warned against employing violating domestic workers or bringing them in and leaving them to work for others without regularizing their situation, as this constitutes a clear violation of legislation and health and social risks to employers and their families, stressing that it will not be lax in enforcing the law against violators.

It renewed its call to employers to deal with licensed labor recruitment offices that can be found on the Ministry’s official website and its pages on social media sites that operate in light of the Ministry’s oversight, ensuring that they provide distinguished service to employer clients and citizen and resident families.