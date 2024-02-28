We are in the middle of the time when taxpayers present their Annual statement corresponding to fiscal year 2023 before the Tax Administration Service (SAT)so it is pertinent to know What happens if you don't pay the taxes you owe to the tax agency?.

It is in this way that in the February 2024 edition of the magazine “Protect your money” of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) the consequences of not paying debts to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) were announced.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

It is in this way that, according to the aforementioned document, the following, among others, are the consequences of not paying to the tax agency of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP):

*The Treasury agency, if you do not pay tax debts, can block taxpayers' bank and investment accounts.

*Meanwhile, the SAT can also begin an Administrative Execution Procedure against the debtor, with which their belongings can be seized.

*If the taxpayer is an entrepreneur, the Internet Digital Tax Receipts (CFDI) generated by said person will be canceled, so they will not be able to invoice or charge for their services.

Blocking of bank cards, seizures and more: this happens if you DO NOT PAY to the SAT this 2024 / Photo: Freepik

*If the taxpayer has pending tax refunds from the Tax Administration Service (SAT), the federal tax authority may take said resources to settle any tax debts.

How do you know if you owe the SAT?

Meanwhile, if you want to know if you owe the Tax Administration Service (SAT) or not, you must follow the following steps:

*Enter the SAT portal at the link www.sat.gob.mx/.

*Look for the “Inquiry and Payment of Debts” section.

*You will be asked to log in to “My Portal” with your RFC and password.

*Click on the “Tax Credits” option, followed by “Services” and then on “Payment Format (Total)”.

*It will show you a list of your pending tax credits (if you have them).

*If you want to make the payment of any of the tax credits, you just have to select it, save it and print it to pay.

*Once you have the capture line and make the corresponding payment, in 72 hours your account will be up to date.

*If you require more information, look for the “Additional Information” section to obtain other payment format options.

Blocking of bank cards, seizures and more: this happens if you DO NOT PAY to the SAT this 2024 / Photo: Reforma

It should also be taken into account that there is also the option of asking if you owe the Treasury Department in a traditional way, that is, by calling 55 627 22 728 (MARCASAT), from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.