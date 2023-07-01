The Financial Intelligence Unit “FIU”belonging to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, can block and immobilize bank accounts that the Department of Justice of the United States of America requests, with respect to people suspected of being involved in conduct related to money and asset laundering, as it is an express and sufficient request.

This was resolved by the jurisprudence of the Plenary of the Collegiate Courts of the Nineteenth Circuit of Reynosa, Tamaulipaspublished just yesterday, Friday, June 30, 2023, in the Judicial Weekly of the Federation and its Gazette with digital registration: 2026815.

The jurisprudence originates from the controversy derived from the agreement issued by the FIU through which it released the “List of Blocked Persons” at the request of the legal attaché of the Department of Justice of the United States of America.

Against said Agreement, two people who appeared on said list filed an amparo lawsuit, who were denied the definitive suspension by the respective District Judges, considering that the tax authority acted in compliance with a bilateral obligation assumed by the Mexican State.

In amparo under review, the First Collegiate Court of the Nineteenth Circuit, in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, reiterated the refusal of the suspension on the grounds that the document signed by the legal attaché of the Department of Justice of the United States of America satisfies the criteria held by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation as it is an act issued in compliance with an obligation of a bilateral or multilateral nature assumed by Mexico.

In contrast to this, the Second Collegiate Court of the Nineteenth Circuitalso from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, revoked the denial of the suspension and granted the requested precautionary measure so that the complainant could dispose of the resources of the blocked accounts, given that, in his opinion, the document signed by the legal attaché of the Department of Justice of the United States of America It does not contain an express request for bank blocking or immobilization, in addition to the fact that it does not allude to an international or multilateral treaty or obligation that must be fulfilled.

The Full Nineteenth Circuit determined that: “…the official communication made by the Department of Justice of the United States of America, through which it requests legal assistance from the FIU in order for the national authority to assess the possibility of blocking certain bank accounts of subjects investigated for being presumably linked to money laundering, constitutes an express request, in terms of what resolved by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in jurisprudence 2a./J. 46/2018 (10a.) in order that the Unit in question, in compliance with the bilateral and multilateral commitments it has with the requesting State to combat and prevent the crime of money laundering, may block bank accounts in terms of article 115 of the Credit Institutions Law, in correlation with General Provisions 70, 71, 72 and 73 referred to in said article…”

The international cooperation referred to in jurisprudence 2a./J. 46/2018 (10a.) of the Second Chamber of the SCJN constitutes: “…the official communication made by the requesting authority in order for it to provide the requested assistance to the Mexican State that is intended to comply with international obligations aimed at combating the crime of money laundering, regardless of whether it has been left to the national authority the possibility of assessing the immobilization, since international cooperation is not governed by the fulfillment of tax requests, but by mutual aid and sovereign respect.”

The jurisprudence bases the meaning of its resolution on the obligation assumed by the Mexican State in accordance with the international treaties to which it is a party, to conduct itself in accordance with the objective of international instruments and in which Mexico must comply with the implementation of international standards in terms of preventing and combating the crimes of: money laundering; terrorist financing; and, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction; for which, it must provide actions such as the identification, detection and insurance of the funds used or assigned for the commission of such conducts.

Therefore, if the legal aggregate of the United States Department of Justice of America is a dependency of that country, a State that is likewise a member of the “International Financial Action Group” and of the United Nations Organization (as is the Mexican State) the request for mutual legal assistance through which the possibility of blocking bank accounts of people who are presumably related to the crime of money laundering is requested, constitutes the express request referred to in the jurisprudence of the Second Chamber, to that the national authority can apply the case of exception referred to in said criterion in terms of article 115 of the Credit Institutions Law, given that the commitment of our country to combat and prevent the crime of money laundering materializes in accordance with international conventions that Mexico has subscribed.

As always, a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!

