Blockfest Review | Playboi Cart’s and Akon’s Blockfest gigs couldn’t have been further apart

The visitors of Tampere Blockfest liked the more traditional rhythm and energetic hit streak of Saturday’s headliner Akon more than the more experimental groove of Playboi Cart who performed on Friday.

Hip hop

Playboi Carti, Akon and Etta at Blockfest in Tampere 18.–19.8.

Hip-hop world who shuddered with his radical records by Jordan Terrell Carter or Playboi Cart At the Blockfest gig, I was most interested in one question beforehand.

How does the rapper, who renewed the form of rap with his records, sonically translate his hollow and introverted expression into a show that smoothly transitions into the stadium setting?

After reaching number one in the US Whole Lotta Red -album tour, Carti has solved the question by turning gloom and inconsolation into a kind of theater.

Its central elements are carefully thought out and almost arrange antitheses to the aesthetics of traditional rap concerts.

Few examples.

There were dancers on the stage, but these were not young women, but white bald heads in black pilot jackets reminiscent of the Finnish bonehead-skinheads of the 1990s to a confusing extent. These pilot rider boys did not break or twerk like traditional rap dancers, but swayed like some kind of vague demon possessed them, pushing each other aggressively.

For someone familiar with the history of Finnish youth culture, the sight was particularly strange.

The karpas who look like Carti’s dancers were exactly the ones that representatives of the budding Finnish hip-hop culture were wisest to avoid more than twenty years ago.

The boneheads who supported white supremacy and the “hoppers” who brought African-American culture to Finland could hardly fit on the same side of the street.

Any the rest of Playboi Cart’s performance didn’t have the “smoothie floating” typical of many big rap gigs. More than any of the other rappers who have passed through the ASAP Mob collective, Carti’s art and performance rely on sheer angst.

The stage structure consisting of metal stairs looked mostly like a set for a dystopian prison shoot made for a theater production. Above the gloomy structure, a small stage attached to the ceiling of the stage with cables swung, from which Carti operated a large part of his performance time.

The operation meant rapping while sitting or lying down. In his physical phlegmatism, Carti was also the opposite of superstar rappers who display their energy levels above average.

Early Friday afternoon at Blockfest at Ratina Stadium in Tampere.

Also The musical content of Carti’s show was completely different from what you are used to hearing at hip-hop events.

Whole Lotta Red -album, the trademark of the early days of Carti’s career, the high pitch vocalization that sounds like a “child’s voice” has been left behind, probably because it doesn’t fit with the gothic vampire aesthetic launched on the album.

At first, the “rapping” that resembled Carti’s humming in places, rumbling in places, could not be heard at all under the surface-mixed guitars.

It hardly mattered much, because Carti clearly put the overall impression of his show first.

The impression was deepened by the metallic music. Although the idea for the cover of Cart’s latest album was stolen directly from the iconic 1970s punk fanzine called Slash, the music sounded more like a combination of Limp Bizkit demos and a b-series trash metal band.

Guitar riffs played a central role in a large number of songs, but they always sounded more clichéd than inventive.

In the context of rap, Cart’s metallic groove was “something completely different”, but it wouldn’t rank very high in the ranks of heavy rock.

For some of the audience, Cart’s “strangeness” was too much. Many of them stayed for the first couple of songs to “assess the situation” and then headed home or to the follow-up party organized at Nokia Arena.

The other half of the audience, on the other hand, ate from the hand of the 26-year-old Atlanta youth as if they were dying.

Cart’s songs were often in some kind of spiritual distress. Especially RIP and Stop Breathing the atmosphere was claustrophobic, as if the narrator was about to drown.

Akon’s gig on the main stage intensified the atmosphere after nine o’clock.

Saturday night the main performer Akon couldn’t have been more from another planet than Playboi Carti.

In addition to the fact that 50-year-old Akon could be Cart’s father because of his age, there is no concrete unifying factor to be found in their music, apart from rapping. This mostly tells about how broad the concept of hip-hop and r&b has become. It is an umbrella under which many things can fit.

Akon’s energetic and good-natured hit streak proved that his 2006 release Convicted-album has kept its place as a basic piece of 2000s r&b. Smack That and I Wanna Love You got the whole stadium to party in a way that the main performer of the previous year 50 Cent too might have been jealous.

Akon had enough power for his age admirably well. He even stepped into the audience a couple of times, another time spinning inside a large transparent plastic ball, which as a trick formed a kind of legal point for the whole show.

If one can draw conclusions about the musical preferences of the Blockfest audience, which is in their twenties on average, based on the reactions caused by the main performers, the traditional rhythm was more palatable than the experimental.

Akon’s concert attracted a significantly larger crowd than Playboi Cart’s, even though Akon hasn’t released a major hit in years and Konvicted at the time of its release, most of the Saturday audience was still in kindergarten.

Etta performed on Friday at Blockfest’s park stage.

From risers actively building his career That was one of the few female artists at this year’s Blockfest. The rapper from the capital region took over the event’s second stage on Friday.

The live drummer, bassist and keyboard players combined the rather reduced rap sound of Etta’s records as required by a large open-air area. Etta has clearly grown into a big name in her own frame of reference: many of the songs made the audience rap along and every twerk move made the fans in the front row smash the guitars live.

The reason for Etta’s popularity can be found in the music’s easy crossover. Especially live, in some places foul-mouthed rap sounded like the most classic Finnish junk disco, a combination of Nylon Beat and Euro jytket of the past years.

It’s exactly the kind of sound that Finns have tasted for decades like the pineapple tentacle that turned out to be the hit product of the weekend for the Blockfest people.