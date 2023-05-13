Blocked on the street and raped on her way home: it’s a manhunt

Blocked on the street, taken to an isolated area and raped. This is what happened last night to a 19-year-old girl from Anzio, on the Roman coast, who was attacked as she was walking home. Put to flight by her screams, the rapist is now the target of a real manhunt.

According to an initial reconstruction made by the investigators, the young woman had just gotten off the bus on via Nettunense and was walking towards her home in corso Italia, an area considered to have a high crime rate, when she was blocked by a homeless man who had come out of a of dilapidated buildings on a side street. The man allegedly pushed her into an isolated area where the violence then took place, before being driven to flee by the screams of the 19-year-old. Investigations are underway by the Rome Flying Squad and by the agents of the Anzio police station, who would have already traced the identity of the alleged attacker.