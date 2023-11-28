New possible turning point in the activity of Tesla in Sweden, hit for weeks now by protests and strikes by unions, in particular IF Metall, who accuse the company of refusing to sign a new collective agreement with its employees. This time the Scandinavian country’s transport authority ends up at the center of the debate, which according to the Norrkoping district court must find a way to obtain the license plates of Tesla electric vehicles that are blocked by postal workers.

License plates blocked

Precisely for this reason, in fact, Tesla recently sued the state agency PostNorth: Postal workers have effectively stopped delivering license plates for its new electric cars, evidently slowing down the company’s operational process. After PostNord workers decided to join the protests, the Swedish Transport Authority joined in rejected to deliver the license plates to the US manufacturer using other means, leveraging the fact that it was contractually obliged to go through PostNord to complete the operation.

Seven day ultimatum

Here comes the intervention of the district court of Norrkoping, which as reported by Reuters, which cites the newspaper Aftonblade, has established that the agency will have to find a way to deliver the license plates to Tesla within seven days or will be forced to pay one fine of 1 million Swedish crowns, just under 100,000 dollars so to speak. “It’s true: a decision has been made that aligns with Tesla’s claims”said Johannes Ericsson, the lawyer for the US manufacturer.

Tesla is not changing its position

In its court filing, the Elon Musk-led company called the transportation agency’s decision not to let it withdraw its license plates a unique illegal attack against a company operating in Sweden. A diatribe that is destined to last a long time: on the one hand, Tesla, which states that its employees enjoy conditions as good or even better than those requested by IF Metall and therefore do not require a collective agreement; on the other, the IF Metall and Seko unions, the latter in action to protect PostNord workers, convinced that the simplest way to resolve the issue is for Tesla to sign the collective bargaining agreement.