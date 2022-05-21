Do not the words of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the meeting of world leaders convened to discuss the escalation of the food security crisis could have been clearer and more alarming: “The levels of hunger in the world – he said – are about to touch a new maximum peak ».

The war, he added, “threatens to push tens of millions of people into a condition of malnutrition and famine, aggravating a crisis that is likely to last for years”. Guterres starts from the numbers that leave little room for ambiguity. In less than two years, the number of people facing severe food insecurity has doubled, from 135 million before the pandemic and 276 million today. A crisis that began as a result of the global epidemic and aggravated by the conflict in Ukraine. “There is enough food for everyone in the world – said Guterres -. The problem is distribution and it is deeply linked to the war in Ukraine ». The war in the world’s granary and the food crisis worsening in countries already experiencing political, economic and social instabilities are intertwined, the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine are radiating outwards, triggering a wave of hunger that is spreading worldwide. It is the butterfly effect of the Russian invasion and of the Kremlin’s strategy – which becomes increasingly clear as the weeks go by – of hitting the Ukrainian economy to the heart and, in the fall, causing alarming consequences in developing countries that depend on the country’s grain exports.

But let’s go in order, starting with the figures of the largest humanitarian organization in the world, the World Food Program, that is the United Nations agency that deals with food assistance and operates in 81 countries. The agency estimates that if the conflict continues, the number of people living in acute hunger will increase by 47 million, nearly 20% higher than pre-war levels. The conflict in Ukraine has wreaked havoc on global food and energy markets, and soaring food and fuel prices are putting millions of people at risk of not having basic nutrition guaranteed. The price of food has risen, the price of fuel, inflation and energy costs have risen accordingly and this affects the ability of the World Food Program to reach recipients of aid, the rise in food and oil prices is doing increase the organization’s monthly operating costs to $ 71 million per month. Increases that – in the daily management of aid – mean not being able to operate and serve the needy, because 70 million living costs – transport, fuel – are equivalent to the food rations provided to four million people.

Translated, it means that the more the war continues to cause a surge in the price of gas and oil, the more humanitarian organizations will have to decide with which priority to feed people. Precedence and gravity that David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program, summarized in the phrase “we take away food from the hungry to give it to those who die of hunger”.

As a consequence of the war, more than 20 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukrainian silos, as Russian blockades prevent ships with grain, corn and other exports from setting sail. Together, Russia and Ukraine account for more than a quarter of global grain supplies, according to United Nations estimates, 36 states in the world depend on Ukraine and Russia for more than half of their grain imports. The list includes some countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, among the most vulnerable populations in the world, opening terrible scenarios for the future. “If people cannot feed their children and families, we must expect political upheaval,” said World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley, warning of the potential for “riots, famine, destabilization and then mass migration out of necessity.” . It is precisely to try to stem, prevent the crisis and seek mediation with Russia that talks were held at the United Nations last week. The aim was to get Russia to allow the opening of land, rail or sea corridors so that Ukraine’s exports could reach their destinations as quickly as possible. Beasley said, on the sidelines of the meeting at the United Nations “I ask President Putin, if you have a little heart, to open these ports, to feed the poorest of the poor and avoid famine, as we did in the past, when the nations in this room came forward together. ” He seeks mediation by looking at geopolitics. Lebanon and Tunisia import half of the cereals they need from Russia and Ukraine, Libya and Egypt two thirds. Not finding a solution to the blockade of ports means accelerating the return of a ghost of the past. It was 2010 and it was precisely the crisis in the price of wheat that fueled the riots that dragged millions of people into the streets, giving rise to the season of Arab Springs and conflicts – such as the Syrian one – which after eleven years still claim victims.

For this reason, united with the common purpose of facing the emergency, world leaders and representatives of the United Nations have agreed that this crisis cannot be overcome alone. Guterres called on countries to donate more to humanitarian organizations and those with significant grain and fertilizer reserves to come forward quickly. The Russians, however, rejected the requests. According to the Moscow Ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, the rise in the price of food was caused by Western sanctions against Russia and not by the war in Ukraine. Russia has not accepted any negotiation proposals to facilitate the shipment of grain either from the port of Odessa or from other Ukrainian ports. The Wall Street Journal reported that Guterres and US officials are exploring an alternative route for grain exports from Ukraine that goes north on the Belarusian railroad to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda. At stake is one of Putin’s staunchest allies, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, for whom officials are considering an incentive: a six-month waiver of sanctions against the country’s potash industry. However, experts say, even if the deal with Lukashenko goes through, land and river routes would not be enough to move the millions of tons of wheat exported from Ukraine every year. Food as a weapon, therefore. Food as a diplomatic lever. It is the last stage, the most extreme, which follows the dozens of attacks on food warehouses, goods storage centers, frozen food companies, cultivated fields, silos. They were often among the first places to be hit in the cities surrounded by the Russians. To demonstrate that hunger is not a consequence of the war, but part of the war strategy.