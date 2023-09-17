“Even when blocked, I still have the power to decide what I want”, writes a judge known for criticizing anti-covid policies and STF ministers

Ludmila Lins Grilo, judge sentenced to compulsory retirement for criticizing ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and removed from social media by order of minister Alexandre de Moraes, returned to publishing on the internet. This time, she is using the platform Locations.

The social network is also used by Bruno Aiub Monteiro, known as MonarkIt is Allan dos Santos, Both also had their accounts blocked by order of the minister.

On Saturday night (September 16, 2023), Ludmila published a text on Locals with several criticisms of Moraes. In it, she says that the magistrate “not accepted” criticism and that he used his power to punish her.

“1 year ago, you used state force to block my social media because you can’t stand being criticized. Right. In dictatorships, it’s like that. However, understand one thing. Even though I’m blocked, I still have the power to decide what I want.”he wrote.

Ludmila states that she continues publishing about “the crimes against humanity committed in Brazil by the force and work of the STF”. According to her, her statements have been endorsed and shared even with social media blocks.

“Understand one thing, Alexandre: the truth is like a tsunami. There’s no point trying to block it with a dam of loose pebbles. I am returning now, blocked or not, to continue guiding everything that the judicial dictatorship wants to hide”it says.

Ludmila was head of the Criminal and Childhood and Youth Courts of Unaí (MG) when she was compulsorily retired in May this year.

She became known on social media in January 2021, after criticizing public policies against the Covid-19 pandemic and criticizing STF ministers, especially Moraes and Roberto Barroso. She already called them “general persecutors of the Republic of Brazil”.

In response, the CNJ (National Council of Justice) internal affairs department decided to investigate his conduct. Until, in May 2023, the Special Body of the MG Court of Justice decided on compulsory retirement.

