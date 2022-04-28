Blockchain, transnational tax evasion chain discovered in Pescara

There Financial Police of Pescara discovered and froze over 3 million euros on an account – in Lithuania – enabled to cryptocurrency trading. The apparent checking account was actually a “laundry” for illegal income. Here, in fact, millions of euros end up, illicit profits of a massive one tax evasion chain which worked continuously, from 2015 to 2020, perpetrating a transnational scam on the European market, with a commercial value of invoices for non-existent operations for the purchase and sale of large-engined cars estimated at around 53.5 million euros.

The international criminal association, under investigation for aggravated fraud against the state, money laundering, self-laundering and fraudulent transfer of values, has accumulated over the years a considerable loot, ruined to date, after the Court of Review of Pescara rejected all the appeals presented, confirming the seizure of villas, luxury cars, precious watches, paintings, credit cards and financial resources of over 6 million euros.

Of these, half ended up in a Lithuanian current account used for trading Bitcoinnow frozen by Yellow Flames of the Adriatic capital who acted also thanks to the collaboration of foreign collateral bodies through Eurojust, the judicial cooperation unit of the European Union. In a note the Provincial Command, led by Colonel Antonio Caputo, he explains that “the virtual abysses of cryptocurrencies offer an alternative side of wash trading, often practiced together with the more traditional instruments of international laundering of illicit profits”.

“In fact – continues the note – virtual money carries within itself typical characteristics of both cash and digital currency; guarantees anonymity, low-risk transferability and convertibility like the first, and immediacy and reduction of transaction costs like the second. Its circulation on the web does not take place through the intermediation of a central body, such as government banks generally. This is because cryptocurrency is the spearhead of the so-called decentralized taxation, in which transactions are made peer to peer, between peers, between interconnected users, the same ones who validate the request for handling virtual money based on the fee paid (more you pay, higher priority will be given to processing the transfer), and only after verifying that the wallet from which the virtual money originates is not unable “.

