A regulation risk-based and as harmonized as possible on a global scale is the priority

Blockchain, bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, smart contracts and Nft: technological innovation is catalyzing the worldwide attention of economists, investors and the general public. And the year that has just started could represent a new fundamental starting point. Second Marcello Minenna, general director of the Customs and Monopoly agency, “il 2022 it could be a decisive year for DeFi, the decentralized finance that through blockchain and smart contracts or smart contracts allows users to carry out financial transactions directly without intermediaries “.

In an intervention on the Sole 24 Ore Minenna he explains that “from the beginning of 2020 until today, the growth rates have been impressive total value of assets deposited in the DeFi protocols is jumped from less than $ 1 billion to $ 230 billion“.

“Like any financial business, the DeFi has several risk profiles. First of all, as recently observed by the Bank for International Settlements, the decentralization of DeFi is only an illusion due to the inevitable incompleteness of the algorithms, which imposes a central governance and the tendency of the mechanisms of the consensus of the blockchain to concentrate decision-making power “.

“It should also be noted that the the promise of attractive returns is the alter ego of an very high market risk, with three-digit volatility, on which particularly high leverage positions are often built and products similar to those that less than fifteen years ago triggered the global financial crisis“, adds the director general of the Customs and Monopolies agency.

“The risks of DeFi represent a big one challenge for governments and regulators. The legislation is mostly non-existent or incomplete “, continues Minenna.” A regulation risk-based and as harmonized as possible on a global scale and a Timely and rigorous enforcement are the priority for the policy-makers and the supervisory authorities “, concludes Minenna.

