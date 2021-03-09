Cloud technology and blockchain technologies carry new and broad horizons that enhance the adoption of innovation in developing decentralized financial models and direct financing, and empower individuals and entrepreneurs to contribute to building more sustainable and stronger future digital economies.

The CEO and founder of Bariti Technologies, Utah Steiner, confirmed during a session entitled: “Decentralized Financing for Building an Integrated Economy,” as part of the work of “World Government Summit Dialogues,” moderated by Manus Crane, a broadcaster for Bloomberg Channel, that the new Corona pandemic (Covid-19), casting its shadow over a number of sectors, and it made it necessary for individuals to search for flexible alternatives to financial operations, to enable them to continue their work in various circumstances, instead of relying on traditional banking institutions.

Steiner said that the concept of “decentralized financing” has developed by relying on cryptocurrency models and blockchain technologies, which allow dealers and investors to communicate directly in transferring funds and assets within an open financial system via the Internet that works without an intermediary that enhances credibility and transparency between Users, so that the value of the assets of companies operating in the field of digital currency has reached 40 billion dollars.

Steiner explained that the digital financial system is being developed at the present time within a long-term vision that provides work mechanisms, tools and new solutions that facilitate access to loans and direct financing via smartphones, and through advanced digital applications managed by individuals, which enhances technological excellence, and contributes to preparation. To various global challenges.

She added: “The world is witnessing the rapid adoption of decentralized financial systems, and we hope that governments will play a vital role, by organizing this shift towards innovative models in the financial field that are successful and available alternatives to giant financial institutions, in a way that enhances the efficiency and reliability of the financial system, and enhances access to infrastructure. Finance ».

Utah Steiner:

“The digital financial system is being developed within a long-term vision.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

