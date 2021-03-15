One of the novel aspects of the blockchain is its ability to securely record, monitor, subdivide and transfer wealth. This equity is also transferred to the search for gender equality.

For many, it is a revolutionary tool which came to decentralize finance, it is no longer necessary to rely on intermediaries, since one can own their money and dispose of it in a more agile way and with lower commissions.

“The chain of blocks does not distinguish gender or socioeconomic position. Everyone has access to crypto. This financial democratization is the same for those who want to take advantage of it, but like any tool, you have to learn to use it, ”according to Mariana Burgues Aguiar, CMO of Koibanx, a firm that develops tokenization solutions.

Two of the biggest problems of capitalism today, with its globalization and high technology, are the relentless rise in inequalities and the lack of stable employment and well paid, particularly for people without technical qualifications.

Blockchain technology comes to take that step related to financial freedom AP Photo / Rick Bowmer

And in this sense, Blockchain technology comes to take that step related to financial freedom, to which many women perhaps did not have such easy access.

“The blockchain promotes equality beyond gender. Not only in its financial applications, but in its entire spectrum. In recent years, the fight of women for gender equality has had a very positive impact thanks to technological advances. With the massiveness of the Internet, it was much easier to make us listen, the social networks above all helped to be able to expose specific needs ”, warns Romina Sejas, Community Lead at Buenbit, one of the most used exchanges in the country.

The philosophy with which the blockchain was created, by its nature, tend to drive greater financial inclusion than ever before, there are no similar precedents.

They are open source, with which all those people who are still left out today by the infrastructure of traditional finance they can find in the Blockchain a tool not to be more financially marginalized.

“We are working from our Telegram community and the educational episodes we are doing on YouTube to help more people enter the world of cryptocurrencies, not only as crypto holders, but also to join as a workforce. If we want digital financial products to be suitable for all audiences, it is key that there be diversity in the teams that create them ”, indicates Mariana Burgues Aguiar, from Mujeres en Blockchain.

Local reality

Regarding specific applications of Blockchain technology at the local level, the following success stories can be mentioned:

The first digital wallet with Blockchain technology in the world ActivΦs mmp, developed by Koibanx for the Municipality of Marcos Paz (MMP), a platform where neighbors and businesses coexist and exchange goods and services using digital assets.

Points (tokens) They are supported by the municipality, who initially gives them to the neighbors as a reward for paying their taxes on time, attend events and carry out community benefit actions such as recycling or using ecological means of transport.

Another example is the one promoted by the NGO Bitcoin Argentina for the volunteer women of Casa Cambalache, who receive and prepare food for more than 300 people per day in the most populated settlement in the City of Buenos Aires, Villa 21-24-Zavaleta.

Using Koibanx’s Blockchain Asset Tokenization Platform, funds were raised that were destined to the volunteers for their work as credit to use in the pantry of the neighborhood and thus recognize their work effort.

One more example that can be mentioned is “Circle of Angels”, developed by Atix Labs on technology from RSK, a funding network to promote projects with social impact for everyone using blockchain technology.

A transparent platform that allows you to visualize and digitize the entire donation journey from the funders directly to the beneficiaries.