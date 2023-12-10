O Government of Minas uses Blockchain Technology to ensure security and transparency for all transactions and activities registered in the MG Florestas system. The platform manages planted forests in Minas Gerais, controlling the charcoal chain, helping to protect native vegetation. More than 87% of Minas Gerais municipalities have already joined the system.

The initiative is developed by Semad-MG (State Secretariat for Environment and Sustainable Development) and Seplag-MG (from Planning and Management (Seplag-MG), by IEF (State Forestry Institute) and the Prodemge (Information Technology Company of the State of Minas Gerais), being financed by BNDES (National Bank for Social Development).

Using a distributed database, which stores data on multiple computers and is tamper-proof, Blockchain Technology ensures that all information related to the production, harvesting and transportation of charcoal is permanent and accessible to all parties involved. Technology reduces the risk of illegal activities, improving the operational efficiency of the entire production chain.

According to the specialist in Public Policies and Government Management, Frederico Afonso Maximiano, who works in the Central Directorate of Information and Communication Technology Governance at Seplag-MG, Blockchain technology works as a shared and immutable ledger that facilitates the tracking process asset.

“The initiative demonstrates the importance of innovation in the Government of Minas. MG Florestas monitors the entire coal chain with high reliability, from planting trees to consumption of the final product, making the process more transparent and sustainable”, he declared. Seplag-MG is responsible for developing the system and applying Blockchain technology.

Accession

The latest survey carried out by Sisema (State Environment and Water Resources System) revealed that more than 15,000 producers joined the MG Florestas system, representing a wide range of farmers and companies involved in the production of charcoal in Minas Gerais. Almost 1.5 million hectares have already been registered. Furthermore, 834 municipalities in the State are actively participating in the project, reinforcing the impact and acceptance of MG Florestas in local communities.

“The massive adhesion to MG Florestas not only highlights the importance of Blockchain Technology in the transformation of traditional sectors, it also highlights the commitment of producers and authorities to guarantee sustainable and legal production of charcoal in Minas Gerais. The project protects our natural resources and boosts the local economy, creating opportunities for the State’s continued growth and sustainable development,” said the director of Control, Monitoring and Geotechnology at IEF, Flávio Aquino.

MG Florestas

MG Florestas is a project divided into 3 phases: origin, transportation and consumption of coal.

The Planting Registration Module, launched in 2021, was the 1st step in MG Florestas’ journey to create a transparent and efficient production chain. The following year, in 2022, the Harvest Communication Module was introduced, providing effective communication between producers and authorities involved in the process.

Now, in December, the Planted Forest Harvest Declaration Module is scheduled to be launched, marking the beginning of the charcoal transportation phase.

The initiative’s main objective is to monitor and optimize charcoal production in Minas Gerais, ensuring environmental sustainability and legality in the production chain. To access MG Florestas, citizens must register as an individual or legal entity on the Ecossistemas Portal, in this link.