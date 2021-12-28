The coronavirus pandemic has forced the world to undergo profound digital transformations in the last two years, which should continue to occur in 2022. If 2020 and 2021 were years of digital acceleration, 2022 promises a consolidation of the digital experience, the encouragement of hybrid models, technological adoption to solve structural problems and environmental and social concerns.

“Companies will continue to make digital transformation. Customers demand a digital experience in services, this is a cultural transformation. There is no way for a company to generate value as it did before the pandemic”, says Pedro Prates, head of Corporate and Digital Products at Cubo, Itaú’s startup accelerator.

José Maurício Conrado, advertising and advertising professor at Mackenzie, points out the trend towards creating hybrid business models: digital and physical experiences must complement each other. In terms of “experience marketing”, companies must expand the development of omnichannel, which is the convergence of online and offline communication channels with customers.

“There is an ambivalent process: search for personal experience, but without abandoning the virtual. This is the big trend of 2022: omnichannel, with different sales, communication, logistics (buy online and pick up in store) channels. The pandemic reinforced the connection between ‘on’ and ‘off’”, explains Conrado.

In this context, business trends, both retail and industry, will continue to be driven by technology. Prates believes that the major investments for 2022 will be in technological solutions to structural deficiencies, both in Brazil and in Latin America.

“The main funds in the world look to Brazil and Latin America. We are an emerging continent, full of structural inefficiencies that technology can solve. There is a lot of fundraising to be invested in innovation and technology for structural problems”, says Prates.

Financial sector

Prates is betting that one of the biggest transformations of the year should take place in the financial market, especially in relation to the consolidation of blockchain technology, which enables advances in cryptocurrencies and DeFi, which are decentralized finance protocols.

“Crypto will be the theme of the year, as will DeFi. Blockchain applications promise a revolution in the financial industry, there is still a lot of technological disruption to happen”, says Prates.

Conrado is also betting on strong financial innovation, but he still does not believe that there will be a large number of investments by individuals in cryptocurrencies due to the economic crisis in Brazil.

5G

The 5G mobile network, aimed at connecting what is on the move and faster than 4G, should provide several technological solutions in different sectors. One of them is agribusiness, responsible for 26.6% of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020, according to the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA).

A survey released by the recruitment consultancy Page Group indicates that the position in greatest demand for 2022 will be precisely that of software developer applied to AgroTechs.

Another sector that should be affected by 5G technology is mobility and logistics.

“Brazil has continental dimensions and is poorly interconnected: one of the most backward sectors is maritime-port, responsible for a large part of our foreign trade. 5G, for mobility, can generate an impact”, argues Prates.

language and inclusion

In addition to the growing concern with ESG (environmental and social governance) practices, 2022 should open up the need for companies to reformulate their languages ​​and communication with their audiences, which are increasingly demanding in relation to a social and political position. The inclusion of gender, race, sexual diversities and civil positioning are increasingly responsible for attributing value, positive or negative, to the image of brands.

“Consumers want to feel if the brand understands what is happening at the moment. It was already a trend before the pandemic, which accentuated this. The company will need empathy for the consumer, this is a very strong trend. More than ever, attention to language is extremely important. Anyone who pays attention to language pays attention to phrases that might be racist. People want to feel good, but not at any cost or at any price”, emphasizes Conrado.

The change in the consumer’s imagination gains more and more strength as companies start to generate value from social positions. Magazine Luiza’s selection process exclusively aimed at black people was a milestone. On the other hand, Junior Durski, from Madero, regarding the Covid-19 pandemic generated revolt and negatively affected the snack bar network.

According to Alexandra Favero, founder of La Lima consultancy, which helps companies explore new languages ​​that dialogue with their audiences, there is no innovation without inclusion, since consumption tends to be political as well.

“Companies that want to be innovative need other languages ​​and points of view if they are not going to continue solving their problems like they used to. An imposing language does not build dialogues. Social networks have changed the way people talk”, points out Favero.

Changing the advertising discourse tends to generate more and more impact on brands. The company that knows how to create identification and representation with its audience will have an advantage over advertising that excludes people and consumers: inaccessible patterns of bodies, predominance of white people or the naturalization of male leadership, for example.

“Companies need to be informed to build other languages. To build a language, companies need to structure themselves, expand vocabulary, expand diversity. The consumer can no longer stand to hear an excuse”, concludes Favero.

