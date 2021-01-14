“Blockbuster Trade”



Nets dig deep into their pockets for Harden





Cologne James Harden is joining the Brooklyn Nets from the Houston Rockets. The superstar’s trade starts an avalanche, besides the Rockets and the Nets, two other teams are involved.

“Mega Deal” or “Blockbuster Trade”: After James Harden had ended the week-long game and finally signed with the Brookyln Nets, the US media outdid each other with new superlatives. Yes, the superstar is actually switching from the Houston Rockets to the Nets within the NBA – and he is kicking off a veritable avalanche. In addition to the Nets and the Rockets, the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers are also involved.

“Getting a player of this format increases our chances of competing with the best in the league,” said Sean Marks, General Manager of the Nets: “James is one of the best scorers and playmakers in our game. We are excited about him and his special talent to see in Brooklyn. “

Harden (31), the man with the distinctive long beard, meets his former teammate Kevin Durant (32) and star builder Kyrie Irving (28) at the Nets. Together, the three top players form one of the best trios in the league – and they should form an axis that brings the Nets the title.

The complicated task of shaping his ingenious but also egocentric superstars into a unit awaits trainer Steve Nash. “Basketball is about functioning as a team,” said Nash.

The Nets are betting everything on Harden. For the 31-year-old they give up four players and for years have given up early voting rights in the draft. In other words: To be successful in the short term, Brooklyn puts itself in a significantly worse position for its sporting future. Durant, Harden and Irving’s contracts end after the 2022/23 season – then they could leave the Nets again. Brooklyn will feel the consequences of the Harden deal much longer in future transfers.

Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince move to Cleveland, Caris LeVert and Rodions Kurucs handed over the Nets to Houston. LeVert will not stay with the Rockets, however, but will join the Pacers, who in turn send Victor Oladipo to Houston. In addition, the Nets are giving the Rockets their first-round voting rights in the draft in 2022, 2024 and 2026. And: Brooklyn agreed that the Rockets may swap places with other teams in the order in which they are in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 .

Harden had provoked the trade for weeks. He was convinced that he would not be able to fulfill his dream of the master ring with the Rockets – and he was by no means hiding this attitude. Durant, with Harden used to play Thunder at Oklahoma City’s side, and Irving have already won the NBA title. Harden not, despite all individual records. That should change now with all might.

