There was nothing like going to blockbusters. Walking into that store on a Friday, a few hours after school ended and your parents got home from work, was truly an amazing experience. As a child in a candy store for the first time. Forget family dinners, for many, weekly family moments died when blockbusters hill.

Movie nights at blockbusters they were the height of conversation and connection…and don’t you dare forget to rewind that movie! And now with Netflix becoming public enemy number 1 after finally making good on his promise to stop password sharing, much to the chagrin of his clients, blockbusters he’s having a little fun with it.

“A friendly reminder that when you used to rent videos from us, we didn’t care who you shared it with…as long as you returned it on time,” the former video chain passively tweeted about Netflix.

A friendly reminder that when you used to rent videos from us. We didn’t care who you shared it with… As long as you returned it on time. @Netflix — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) May 25, 2023

A few hours later, they followed up with another taunt when someone said that Netflix I was done with blockbusters for the second time. During the 1990s and 2000s, blockbusters it was the main destination for families who wanted to rent the latest movies and video games. When a major movie was released, it was an all-out race to make sure it got to the store before all the copies were taken by others.

Let’s talk supply and demand! However, as cable expanded and video-on-demand became ubiquitous, blockbusters began closing locations, going from having 9,094 stores at its peak in 2004 to closing its last 300 locations in 2014 (although one private store remains open in Bend, Oregon).

The drop that filled the glass? Netflix. Yet even the world’s largest streaming company is coming under fire, much to the hilarity of its former foe, blockbusters. In an attempt to reduce password sharing and lost revenue, Netflix is charging customers an additional fee per month for sharing accounts.

They will enforce this using location data to ensure that if the primary account holder is in one city, and their college kid is in another, they cannot use the same account. The fans of Netflix they are pretty angry and the streaming service could find itself in even bigger trouble if users don’t buy the additional accounts and end up losing Netflix completely.

Across the media landscape, users are becoming increasingly frustrated with the oversaturation of having so many different streaming services only go up in price. The formerly dominant Netflix He is facing difficulties that he has not faced before, similar to what blockbusters had to face. The only difference now?

Netflix gives the impression of being the corporate, greedy suit, while blockbusters he’s the sassy, ​​sassy millennial who’s much better at social media. With people focused on nostalgia these days and wanting in-person experiences, we may not have heard the end of it yet. blockbusters. Especially since the website of blockbusters has mysteriously returned from the dead…

Via: outkick

Editor’s note: I always thought that blockbusters would be the first to compete against Netflix once it was restructured as a streaming service, I mean, surely they already had all the contacts with the distribution companies and film studios. Let’s hope they surprise us.