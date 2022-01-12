A second life for Blockbuster?
The decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and attempts to purchase historical artifacts are becoming increasingly popular. Last month, ConstitutionDAO attempted to purchase a rare copy of the first edition of the United States Constitution and now a new DAO, BlockbusterDAO, is looking to buy one of the best-known pre-digital brands of the 1990s and early 2000s.
“Our mission is to free Blockbuster and form a DAO to collectively govern the brand as we build Blockbuster on DeFilm’s first streaming platform making it a mainstay of Web3 brands and products and a future powerhouse of the film industry.“reads a tweet.
To achieve its goals, BlockbusterDAO wants to collect 5 million dollars to buy the brand from Dish Network, an American television provider that acquired Blockbuster in 2011. The DAO aims to raise funds by selling BlockbusterDAO’s non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at 0.13 ETH each.
It? S time to liberate the brand from purgatory and give it a new lease on life. A brand of the people should be owned by the people and governed by the people. Even the name, Blockbuster, lends itself to becoming a Web3 product.
– BlockbusterDAO (@BlockbusterDAO) December 26, 2021
As DAOs continue to gain popularity for a variety of reasons, raising capital appears to be the most important to this goal.
Source: Decrypt
#Blockbuster #resurrect #metaverse #NFT
Leave a Reply