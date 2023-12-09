After the sensational election victory of the PVV, as after every House of Representatives election, a period of waiting, silence and Kremlin-watching began: the formation of a new cabinet. It is a period that demands a lot from the parliamentary press. Because the questions are many, but the answers are few.

In this Hague Affairs Lamyae Aharouay and Pim van den Dool guide you through the formation. What is the status of Ronald Plasterk’s exploration phase? Is there a tentative breakthrough? Will this be a long or perhaps a very short formation? And will there indeed be a Wilders I cabinet?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guests: Lamyae Aharouay and Pim van den Dool Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Ignace Schoot Edit: Pieter Bakker Photo: ANP / Koen van Weel Guests: Lamyae Aharouay and Pim van den Dool Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Ignace Schoot Edit: Pieter Bakker