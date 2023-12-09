After the sensational election victory of the PVV, as after every House of Representatives election, a period of waiting, silence and Kremlin-watching began: the formation of a new cabinet. It is a period that demands a lot from the parliamentary press. Because the questions are many, but the answers are few.
In this Hague Affairs Lamyae Aharouay and Pim van den Dool guide you through the formation. What is the status of Ronald Plasterk’s exploration phase? Is there a tentative breakthrough? Will this be a long or perhaps a very short formation? And will there indeed be a Wilders I cabinet?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].
read more
Breakthrough in exploration: Wilders and Omtzigt seem to want to sit down
Then sit down with ‘couples’ to smooth out the exploration
These are the two faces of Geert Wilders
- Guests:
- Lamyae Aharouay and Pim van den Dool
- Presentation:
- Guus Valk
- Editorial & production:
- Ignace Schoot
- Edit:
- Pieter Bakker
- Photo:
- ANP / Koen van Weel
