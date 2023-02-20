Minister is in Guarujá and has no means of finding the president on the road, according to her advisory

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet (MDB), was left out of the president’s visit Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the north coast of São Paulo this Monday (20.Feb.2023). The rains that hit the coast of the state over the weekend have already caused at least 36 deaths.

The minister is in Guarujá (SP), a city also affected by excessive rain. Lula’s visit, however, departed from the air base in São José dos Campos (SP) towards São Sebastião (SP).

According to the minister’s advisory, the effect of the rains on the region’s roads prevented her from traveling to meet the president’s entourage. Both should talk on the phone throughout the day.

Simone Tebet should visit around 11:45 am one of the shelters set up by the city of Guarujá to receive displaced families at the Municipal School Benedita Blac de Oliveira. There, she meets with the mayor of Guaraujá, Vernon Suman (PSDB).

Thus, the entourage that should visit the coast of São Paulo with Lula this 2nd should have the presence of ministers: