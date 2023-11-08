admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/11/2023 – 16:45

Truck driver Edward Martínez has been stuck on a road in the province of Chiriquí, Panama’s largest agricultural producer, for 16 days, blocked by demonstrators protesting the operation of an open-pit copper mine in the country.

“It’s a tragedy what’s happening here, something very hard, something I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” the 42-year-old driver, whose vehicle is one of more than 300 trucks blocked on the Inter-American highway near Silimín, 450 km away, told AFP. west of the capital, in Chiriquí, a province bordering Costa Rica.

Panama is experiencing its third week of protests after Congress approved a controversial contract between the State and the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals (FQM), which operates Central America’s largest copper mine in the Panamanian Caribbean.

“We need our families, we need our jobs, we are going through a bad time”, argues Martínez, standing next to his red van.

“Here they are not bothering the government, they are bothering the people themselves. They should protest where they are, in the Assembly [Nacional]at least, or in the house of deputies or the president”, he adds.

The blockades have caused shortages of food, medicine and fuel in Chiriquí, which produces 80% of the vegetables the country consumes. Furthermore, they caused shortages of vegetables and fruits in the capital and other cities.

Tensions rose on Tuesday when a 77-year-old man shot dead two protesters at a roadblock near the capital. Last week, in Chiriquí, another died after being run over in confusing circumstances. Several marches and vigils were called for this Wednesday in his honor.

– “Our land cannot be sold” –

The stranded drivers share what they have to eat with their colleagues and look for a way to pass the time, while waiting for traffic to resume on the Inter-American highway, which connects Panama to the rest of Central America.

Several drivers hung hammocks under their trucks to protect themselves from the sun and rain.

“Here in Chiriquí, many blockages [continuam] because people don’t agree with what the government is doing,” police officer Feliciano Flores told AFP.

Some protesters have suggested temporarily lifting the blockades for “humanitarian” purposes, but others reject this possibility.

“Our children are not sold, our land is not sold, our ecology is not sold and our rivers are not sold”, highlights Clementina Pérez, indigenous leader from the Ngäbe-Buglé region, in Silimín, warning that the protest will continue.

– “The people have spoken” –

Protests broke out on October 20, when Congress approved the mining contract law signed in August by the government of Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo, which allows the mine to operate for 40 years.

To calm popular unrest, Congress last Friday approved a moratorium on metal mining and agreed to leave the final decision on the contract in the hands of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Environmental groups were pleased with these measures, but the construction union and teachers’ unions continued protests and blockades to demand the contract be annulled by law.

In Chiriquí, hundreds of drivers fill up with gasoline from neighboring Costa Rica, rice producers say their crops are becoming covered in pests and neighbors complain about the lack of gas in their homes.

“The people spoke and the majority said (…) they don’t want mines in Panama. We ask for openness [das estradas] and we await what the Court will establish. The effects are enormous,” Antonio Araúz, mayor of David, the main city of Chiriquí, told the press.

The Panamanian government defends the contract, arguing that it involves minimum annual contributions from the mining company to the State of 375 million dollars (1.8 billion reais), ten times more than the value of the initial 1997 agreement, which was declared unconstitutional because the concession was given without bidding and under unfavorable conditions for the country.

He also warned that the closure of the mine will cause the loss of 8,000 direct jobs and 40,000 indirect jobs, in addition to dealing a severe blow to the national economy at a time when the Panama Canal had to reduce ship traffic due to the drought. .

The Canadian mining company, which invested more than 10 billion dollars (just over 50 billion reais) in Panama, contributes 5% of the country’s GDP. As of February 2019, it produces around 300,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year (75% of local exports).