Both the communities of Ario de Rayón and La Rinconada, in the municipality of Zamora, and Ixtlán were affected by the violent events.

Elements of the Civil Guard of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), in collaboration with the Mexican Army and the National Guard (GN)along with local police and local fire departments, responded quickly to a series of road blockages that have arisen in different parts of the state from Michoacan. These incidents have caused chaos on the roads and concern among local residents.

The blockades were recorded in two points in the municipality of Zamora and another in the demarcation of Ixtlán, where unidentified individuals set three vehicles on fire with the aim of obstructing the flow of traffic in the area. Fortunately, to date, no injuries have been reported as a result of these criminal acts.

The areas affected by the blockades are located in the towns of Ario de Rayón and La Rinconada, within the municipality of Zamora, as well as in Ixtlán, in the municipality of the same name. In these regions, Inter-Institutional Operation Bases (BOI) have been established with highly trained personnel who have acted immediately to address the situation. However, those responsible for the blockades managed to escape, leading to a massive deployment of state and federal forces in an effort to locate their whereabouts.

The Civil Guard emphasizes the importance of citizen collaboration in this process. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or relevant information through the 089 Citizen Report telephone number, available 24 hours a day.

So far, efforts are underway to remove the three burned vehicles and restore vehicular movement in the affected areas. Coordination between local and federal authorities is essential to guarantee the safety and tranquility of the population in Michoacán while facing these challenges.