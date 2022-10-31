Blockades in Brazil for the victory of President Lula da Silva

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Bolsonaro has cast doubt on the legitimacy of the electoral process.
Several points in the state of Mato Grosso woke up blocked this morning.
October 31, 2022, 12:47 PM
Truckers and other protesters were blocking this Monday several roads of Brazilin an apparent protest against the defeat of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s election against leftist Lula da Silva, authorities said.
Various points in the agricultural state of Mato Grosso (central-west), widely favorable to the president, were blocked in the morning “by burned tires and vehicles”, such as trucks, cars and vans, reported the Rota Oeste Concessionaire, which manages a highway in that state.
It was not immediately clear if there was any group leading the movement. Local media reported blockades in at least five states, including a highway connecting Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
After more than 12 hours from the official result, Bolsonaro has not commented on Lula’s victorywhich was nevertheless recognized by various allies of the government, in addition to numerous foreign heads of state.
After losing by a narrow margin (50.9%-49.1%), the president secluded himself in the official Alvorada residence in Brasilia and this Monday he left for the Planalto Palace without giving a statement, an AFP photographer found.
In the state of Paraná (south), a group of protesters blocked another road, after the Federal Highway Police (PRF) cleared at least eight other points throughout the morning, the institution reported.
