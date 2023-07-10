Elements of the Mexican Army outside the Semefo de Matamoros, in Tamaulipas. Juan Alberto Cedillo (Dark Room)

Years go by and Tamaulipas continues to be hooked on a cycle of battle and calm, sustained by apparently ineffable forces, at least officially. The Government of Américo Villarreal, from Morena, has completed nine months at the pace set by the blockades and confrontations that have been taking place for weeks south of Reynosa and Matamoros, two of the most important cities in the State. This Monday, armed men attacked his number two, the Secretary of Government, Héctor Villegas, precisely in this area. Silence has marked the following days.

Institutional silence, at least. Because in the streets, the shootings have continued. This Friday, for example, the Tamaulipas security spokesperson reported that soldiers had been attacked in the same area, more on the Matamoros side, near the Alfredo Bonfil ejido. Various media have reported the death of nine civilians, a situation that the authorities have not confirmed. On Wednesday, armed groups fought in the same area, on the Reynosa side, even blocking roads, with vehicles and the famous ponchallantas, thick welded wires that crime throws in the streets to facilitate their escape.

The statistics are ambiguous. On the one hand, ignore the latest barrage of crime, at least for now. Assassinations are going down in the State, as reported on June 1 by the Secretary of the Navy, Rafael Ojeda, in Tampico. Murders and kidnappings are down, extortion is up slightly, home and vehicle robberies are down. On the other hand, Tamaulipas is the State that registers the most disappeared persons with respect to its population. In any case, how to measure shootings between groups or group attacks on authorities? How to verify the depth of the rupture in governability in the State? How to consign the fear of the population?

The president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Tamaulipas, Julio Almanza, points out that “the war greatly affects the State.” In charge of the interests of 20,000 companies, between the services, tourism and commerce sectors, Almanza points out that the situation has them in a situation of permanent alert. “We are facing the lawsuit between the cartels, which seize the state as a battleground. It is a real lawsuit, which began after the change of government. It is not that it is the government’s fault, it also happened in 2008, it is cyclical, ”he points out.

Little or nothing is known of the attack on Villegas. The senior official, who until the middle of last year was the mayor of Río Bravo, between Reynosa and Matamoros, was traveling from the municipality to the capital, Ciudad Victoria, three and a half hours to the south. It was early morning. Villegas and his escort were approaching the famous Greek Y, the point where the highways that leave Reynosa and Matamoros heading south to Victoria and San Fernando meet. At that moment, armed men attacked them with bullets, a version that Villegas himself confirmed hours later.

Police around Héctor Villegas' car, after the attack on July 3.

Neither the Secretary of Government, nor the security spokesperson, nor the governor, nobody, has given any details of what happened. No one explained under what circumstances the attack occurred, if they were isolated shots fired at the passing vehicles, as part of the criminal reality in the area at this time, or if the attackers actually intercepted the caravan. The photos of the event, in which the official’s truck is seen in the median of the road, half rough, suggest that the bullets forced them to stop. But nothing else.

All doubts about the attack come to mind due to the number of versions released on social networks these days, about the possible verbal exchange between the attackers and Villegas, who is accused of having ties to criminals since his years in the Rio Bravo municipal presidency. Faced with repeated interview requests made by EL PAÍS since Wednesday, his assistant seemed to accept, but he never specified a time for the official to answer questions. This newspaper communicated directly to one of his cell phone numbers, but he did not answer either.

inside out

As is the case in much of Mexico, the violence these days in Tamaulipas is explained as part of the prevailing criminal economy, a real power structure, beyond the alternation in the government house of Ciudad Victoria. As the historian Pedro Alonso Pérez explains, “Tamaulipas has experienced this type of situation historically. It is an entity located on the border, a place for the transfer of drugs and other types of issues, at least since the 40s. Crime has been very present, ”he argues.

With this type of situation, Pérez refers to the shootings and confrontations in the area of ​​the Greek Y, and in the same cities mentioned above, which apparently respond to a fight between criminal groups, different factions of the Gulf Cartel, on the one hand , and possible splits of these groups, on the other. Pérez adds: “This history of blockades and confrontations has been occurring increasingly since 2008, with very critical moments, peaks of violence, such as in 2010 and 2012, in Reynosa, Matamoros, and also in the south, in Tampico.”

The problem affects the entire state in fact. Each region hosts its criminal group, although the scope of one and the other transcends its theoretical borders. Agreements and betrayals appear veiled in explanations about the peaks of violence in social networks. In the middle is society, which communicates with the groups, when needed, using the networks, the case of a group of relatives of disappeared persons who, in June, requested a truce to be able to search for their loved ones in peace. The Northeast Cartel, a group from Nuevo Laredo with ramifications also in the south of the state, took the collective’s floor and accepted the truce. “We have spoken with the Matamoros Division Gulf Cartel and we are in peace talks and on the same channel,” said several of its members, in a video, all with their faces covered.

Although this battle, supported by volatile agreements with power, is a feature that can be found almost anywhere in the country, the historian points out a particularity in Tamaulipas. “Here, the criminal economy is from the inside out.” That is to say, that crime, historically, has been organized from power outwards and not the other way around. The expert gives the example of General Eulogio Ortiz, who between the 1920s and 1940s was in charge of the State’s security strategy at different times. “And actually, it seems that he was the one who organized it,” says the historian.

“The presence of crime in the structure of the State has been a historical feature,” continues Pérez. “Of course, that the governor is one thing, he does not mean that all his government is the same. The accusations to Secretary Villegas and other officials have not been clarified. The attack against the Secretary of Government must be clarified. They must inform us, it has not been done, ”he adds. “It is striking that very few people came out to condemn this attack. I don’t know why it wasn’t like that, ”he launches.

Almanza, the president of the federation of chambers of commerce, points out that Tamaulipas needs to resume its collaboration with the security agencies of Texas and the United States, in general. “Mistakes have been made with Dr. Villarreal. He changed his strategy and what we had advanced was lost. We see a security cabinet and a governor who are concerned, wanting to fix things, but who want to depend heavily on the federal government. And the federal government has 20 states on fire, ”he opines.

Almanza adds that “it is important that they rely on American agencies, we are next to Texas. Always respecting the autonomy of countries and states. But we believe that more work should be done in this regard. Because the cartels are doing terrorism. Organized crime behaves like terrorism, ”he says. “It is not that relations with the United States have been severed, or we are not aware of it, but the previous government had a good relationship, worked a lot with them. The government of Américo, certain things that were done, it no longer does, for political reasons ”, ditch

