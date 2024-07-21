National media reports that since Friday, antagonistic groups of organized crime they’re violently confronting in Chiapas and they have blocked the roads that lead to several municipalities of the sierra.

It is noted that those who are fighting these days are the members of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) those of the Corn group, armed wing of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

It is added that these groups, in their struggle, maintain blocked roads that lead to six municipalities of the Chiapas mountain range and they are stuck to the Mexico-Guatemala border.

According to information from La Jornada, in Chiapas there are at least eight municipalities in the mountains, the border and the highlands, where there are conflicts between organized crime groups, and the most dangerous areas are the border and the mountains, since the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels They have been fighting over the territory for almost three years.

Regarding the group called El Maíz, it is said that they mainly control the areas of Frontera Comalapa and Chicomuselo. It is added that this group keeps the entrances and exits of the respective municipal capitals blocked or guarded day and night.

It is also known that hundreds of inhabitants of these areas have abandoned their homes and fled to other municipalities or states, for fear of being killed or of being forced to participate in the businesses or as hitmen of organized crime groups.

Residents of these municipalities in Chiapas, which are affected by conflicts between criminal groups, have said that many residents have been forced to abandon their homes, and those who remain are asking the Mexican government for help to protect their safety, since they have no way to defend themselves from armed criminals, Cuartoscuro reports.

They added that they have had to stop working their land for fear of being killed amid the clashes, which have intensified since last February, he added.