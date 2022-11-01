Fuel distribution has difficulties in Mato Grosso, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul

The distribution of fuel to gas stations in the states of São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul was affected by road blocks, informed this Tuesday (Nov. Fefuels, James Thorp Neto. The report also confirmed supply difficulties in Mato Grosso.

Thorp Neto told Power 360 that there is still no shortage, but the blockages “they have already taken deliveries to normal stations”. According to him, the stations are managing to supply the demand with the existing stocks.

Questioned by Power 360O Sindipetro-SC (Santa Catarina Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union) reported that about 95% of stations in the state are receiving new fuel loads.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the sulpetro (Sindicato Intermunicipal of Retail Fuel and Lubricants of the State of RS) said that distribution was affected, with a lower volume of fuel being delivered. In addition, the stations have registered greater demand.

“The posts since yesterday [2ª feira], were surprised by a high demand for gasoline and diesel. The stations usually already have low stocks. This caused a difficulty. When we place an order with a distributor, it is usually overnight.”, declared the president of Sulpetro, João Carlos Dal’Aqua.

In Mato Grosso, Sindipetro informed that some fuel distributors had already informed that the supply would be cut from this Tuesday (1º.nov). The tendency is that some gas stations in the state will run out of fuel this Tuesday (Nov. 1).

O Power 360 contacted the union of gas stations in the state of São Paulo, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

According to the latest update from the PRF (Federal Highway Police) at 2:27 pm This Tuesday (Nov. 1), vehicle traffic is blocked or interdicted at 3 points on the highways of Rio Grande do Sul, 37 in Santa Catarina, 9 in São Paulo and 26 in Mato Grosso.