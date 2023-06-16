Home page World

Climate activists are causing chaos not only in Germany but also in Austria. Members of the movement block the Europe Bridge in Tyrol.

Innsbruck – They stick themselves to the street and are met with incomprehension, especially by motorists: members of the climate movement “Last generation” blocked the traffic last in Austria. Now drivers have been stopped again on a bridge in the neighboring country.

Austria: “Last generation” blocks Europe bridge on the Brenner autobahn

The activists blocked the Europe bridge on the Brenner autobahn (A13) in North Tyrol on Thursday morning (June 15), it was reported Stol.it. The bridge south of Innsbruck is one of the most important north-south traffic arteries in Europe. Traffic is high, especially now during the holiday season.

Several activists are said to have sat on the road from 11:30 a.m. This brought southbound traffic to a standstill. An activist stuck to the highway and had to be removed by the emergency services, said police spokesman Stefan Eder APA.

“Last generation” paralyzes traffic on Europabrücke: “Klima-Shakira” is also there

Apparently the German activist Anja Windl was also there, reported today.at. The student is considered the face of the “last generation” in Austria. The young woman became known online as “Klima-Shakira”. Most recently, Windl was threatened with deportation to Bavaria. The blockade became a test of patience for truck and car drivers. Apparently, a driver didn’t have much time because he just tried to push past the traffic jam. However, according to the Bentley driver, this was not possible.

Cars and trucks drive between Patsch and Schönberg am Brenner (Autobahn A13) over the Europa Bridge. The “Last Generation” blocked holiday traffic here. (Iconic image) © Sven Hoppe/dpa

In any case, the standstill on the Europa Bridge did not last particularly long. The blockade was lifted within half an hour, the police reported. In the meantime, the traffic jam extended to the Inntalautobahn (A12).

The climate activists had previously blocked the Inn Bridge in Innsbruck, reported today.at. The actions of the “Last Generation” take place as part of a week of protests around Innsbruck. Important traffic junctions are paralyzed every day, sometimes activists stick themselves to the road.

Climate activists in Austria: criticism from politics

There was a lot of criticism of the actions of the climate movement on the part of Austrian politicians. “Adhesive activism is slipping further and further away from meaningful discourse. Anyone who carelessly endangers others in this way must expect tougher penalties,” said Secretary of State for Youth Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP).

In view of this, the Tyrolean police said on Tuesday (June 13) that such a blockade could only be resolved “after the strictest consideration of the impaired legal interests with the fundamental right to freedom of assembly”. Traffic jams, on the other hand, are “not a sufficient legal basis” – even if the meeting has not been registered beforehand. Nevertheless, more than 150 advertisements were placed for the actions around Innsbruck, it was reported APA. Last climate activists in Sweden smeared a work of art by Monet with color. (cheese)