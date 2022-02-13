independent truckers continued this Sunday third consecutive day blockades on routes to the north and south of Chile in protest at the death of a colleague on Thursday, despite an agreement reached with the government of Sebastián Piñera that involves the militarization of border areas.

In addition, the airline Latam, the main national airline, announced that the suspension of several flights as a result of cuts in access to airports in northern Chileespecially in Iquique, a port about 1,800 km from Santiago.

Read more: Explosion in a mine in northeastern Colombia leaves a soldier dead and three injured

“The blockade is not over. Until the leaders tell us, it is maintained,” drivers said about their trucks blocking the main highway in Iquique, in scenes that are repeated in various sections to near Santiago and to the south of the country.

The government reached an agreement on Saturday with 17 truckers’ unions to guarantee greater security on the route, especially in the north, where they denounce that assaults and attacks have increased in the midst of a complex immigration situation.

The agreement implies a “state of exception” starting this Monday to deploy soldiers and aid in equipment in border areas of four provinces in the Antofagasta and Arica regions.

After this agreement, the truckers announced the end of the blockades that began with calls against the irregular migration.

Since the end of 2020, thousands of migrants have entered Chile through clandestine steps in the north of the country, mostly from Venezuela, who have settled in tents or squares or drift asking for help.

It was on a road that connects these areas with the mining city of Antofagasta that on Thursday a young Chilean truck driver died after an alleged confrontation with foreigners who threw stones at the trucks to be taken away.

The police arrested three Venezuelans after the incident

This new incident has increased the tension that has been in place for months in the large cities of northern Chile, also bordering Peru, which have suffered from public security problems and the deterioration of their public spaces since the uncontrolled arrival of undocumented migrants.

At least 20 migrants have died in the clandestine steps at more than 4,000 meters of altitude and extreme temperatures when they cross at night.

Read more: A woman is arrested for causing the death of her partner with laxatives while he was hospitalized in Spain

Read more: A woman is arrested for causing the death of her partner with laxatives while he was hospitalized in Spain